Dolphins 2024 Transactions Breakdown Heading Into Week 14
As they headed into their Week 14 game, the Miami Dolphins had used 71 different players so far in the regular season, the sixth-highest total in the NFL.
Those obviously include players who made the initial 53-man roster all the way to the latest practice squad acquisition, Zach Triner, who was elevated for the Green Bay game in Week 13 and again for the Jets game in Week 14.
So all Dolphins fans are up to speed with all the moves the Dolphins have made, here's the complete rundown of all the transactions the team has made since that August 27 day when they got down to the 53-player limit.
AUGUST 2024
August 28 — Awarded WR Grant DuBose off waivers from the Green Bay Packers; released OL Jack Driscoll; signed the following players to the practice squad: S Jordan Colbert, WR Erik Ezukanma, DT Jonathan Harris, OL Chasen Hines, LB Dequan Jackson, CB Isaiah Johnson, T Bayron Matos, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., CB Nik Needham and TE Hayden Rucci
August 29 — Signed LS Blake Ferguson; placed S Patrick McMorris on injured reserve; signed QB Tim Boyle, WR Robbie Chosen, WR Dee Eskridge and DT Naquan Jones to the practice squad; released RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from the practice squad
August 30 — Signed LB William Bradley-King, T Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to the practice squad
SEPTEMBER 2024
September 3 — Signed LB Derrick McLendon to the practice squad
September 7 — Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster for the Week 1 game; signed CB Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension through the 2028 season
September 12 — Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster for the Week 2 game
September 17 — Placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR; signed QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad; signed T Jackson Carman to the practice squad; released WR Robbie Chosen from the practice squad
September 21 — Placed WR Grant DuBose on IR; signed QB Tim Boyle off the practice squad; elevated WR Dee Eskridge and WR Erik Ezukanma to the active roster for the Week 3 game
September 26 — Signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad
September 30 — Elevated WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster for the Week 4 game
OCTOBER 2024
October 3 — Placed OLB Jaelan Phillips on IR; signed LB Tyus Bowser to the active roster from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad
October 4 — Released QB Tim Boyle
October 5 — Activated WR Odell Beckham Jr. off PUP; signed QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad; elevated Boyle and DB Nik Needham to the active roster for the Week 5 game
October 19 — Signed QB Tim Boyle to the active roster off their practice squad; placed LS Blake Ferguson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list; signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad; elevated Overton and DB Nik Needham to the active roster for the Week 7 game.
October 21 — Activated CB Cam Smith off injured reserve; placed WR Braxton Berrios on IR.
October 23 — QB Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice.
October 23 — Signed WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster off their practice squad; placed QB Tyler Huntley on IR; signed DT Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.
October 26 — Activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off IR; released QB Tim Boyle; elevated DT Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton to the active roster for the Week 8 game.
October 29 — Released OT Anderson Hardy from the practice squad.
October 30 — WR River Cracraft returned to practice; signed DT Shakel Brown to the practice squad.
NOVEMBER 2024
November 2 — Elevated DT Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton to the active roster for the Week 9 game.
November 4 — Released LS Matt Overton from the practice squad.
November 5 — Signed LS Tucker Addington to the practice squad.
November 6 — Signed OT Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.
November 7 — DB Patrick McMorris returned to practice.
November 9 — Waived DT Brandon Pili.
November 11 — Activated WR River Cracraft off IR; signed DT Neil Farrell to the active roster off the practice squad; placed OT Austin Jackson on IR; elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman for the Week 10 game.
November 12 — Awarded LB Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks; placed TE Tanner Conner on IR.
November 13 — OL Isaiah Wynn returned to practice; awarded TE Jack Stoll off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles; waived LB David Long Jr.
November 16 — Elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman for the Week 11 game.
November 23 — Elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman for the Week 12 game.
November 25 — Activated OL Isaiah Wynn off Reserve/PUP; waived OL Lester Cotton; released LS Tucker Addington to the practice squad; signed LS Zach Triner to the practice squad.
November 26 — Activated DB Patrick McMorris off IR; waived S Marcus Maye.
November 28 — Activated QB Tyler Huntley off IR; placed LB Tyus Bower on IR; elevated LS Zach Triner for the Week 13 game.
DECEMBER 2024
December 4 — Signed OT Jackson Carman to the active roster off the practice squad; placed CB Cam Smith on IR; signed CB Jason Maitre to the practice squad.
December 5 — LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode and LS Blake Ferguson returned to practice.
December 7 — Elevated LS Zach Triner for the Week 14 game.