AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dolphins Begin Virtual Offseason Program

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins' offseason program was scheduled to start April 20, but everything was thrown off kilter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Dolphins opened their offseason program Monday, though as was the case with the NFL draft it will be done virtually until further notice.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Dolphins were among 20 teams to kick off their virtual offseason program Monday.

The Dolphins will be one of only four teams that will conduct virtual workouts, along with the Buccaneers, Eagles and Ravens, according to Pelissero.

The virtual program will consist of three straight weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs that use videoconferencing.

The program kicked off last Monday with 12 teams after the league and the NFL Players Association came to an agreement as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

No on-field work will be allowed until all 32 team facilities re-open.

While this is far from a normal offseason program, Dolphins coach Brian Flores has some clear goals in mind.

"I think there’s a lot of work that has to be done from now until the start of the season, whether it’s virtual meetings to hopefully getting back together, getting on the field and getting 90 guys on the same page, 11 guys on the same page," Flores said Saturday. "It’s a team of teams, so the nickel group’s got to get on the same page. The dime group’s got to get on the same page. The 21-personnel offense has got to get on the same page and the 11-personnel’s got to get on the same page.

"There’s a lot that goes into it, so we’ve got a long, long way to go – a long, long way to go. I think it starts with the virtual meetings and then when the time comes when we come together and get to practice and get to walkthrough. A lot of hard work has to be done first to become a good team."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will remain one of the busiest teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

by

SI Draft Tracker

Projecting when Tua Tagovailoa will become the Dolphins starting quarterback

Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins quarterback for a long time, but the question is how soon he'll get into the starting lineup

Alain Poupart

Grading the Miami Dolphins' 2017 draft

It takes about three years to properly evaluate a draft, so we look back on the 2017 Dolphins draft that produced Raekwon McMillan and Davon Godchaux

Alain Poupart

Dolphins draft earns positive reviews

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and USC tackle Austin Jackson head a Dolphins draft that earned favorable reviews from analysts

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will be one of the busiest teams in the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

by

SI Draft Tracker

Dolphins Rookies Already Familiar with Tua

Tua Tagovailoa worked some magic at University of Alabama and Miami Dolphins draft picks Raekwon Davis, Solomon Kindley and Blake Ferguson saw it first-hand

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the 2020 Dolphins draft from every angle

Tua Tagovailoa, Noah Igbinoghene and Matt Breida helped make it a busy and productive 2020 draft for the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins make roster moves

Snapper Taybor Pepper and running back Samaje Perine were among four players waived by the Miami Dolphins on the day after the 2020 NFL draft ended

Alain Poupart

Dolphins sign free agent safety Kavon Frazier

The Miami Dolphins signed former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier as a free agent. How he does he fit?

Alain Poupart

DT Benito Jones, DL Ray Lima, OL Nick Kaltmayer among rookie free agents headed to Miami

Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones was not drafted, but he could become a factor for the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart