Jones Happy for Jalen, Not Focused on Expectations

Byron Jones no longer carries the title of highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, but the Miami Dolphins newcomer doesn't care.

Jones saw his title passed to Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles after Ramsey signed a five-year contract Wednesday that includes in excess of $71 million of guarantee money, and maybe some of the pressure associated with being the highest-paid corner — though Jones said that was never a factor.

"That’s not something that’s important to me," Jones said. "I want to come here and play good football regardless of where I’m at on the pay scale. That’s my main focus. And that’s what I truly care about. I truly care about winning. I truly care about playing well myself and carrying my weight on the team. That’s what’s most important me in life, to be honest, is playing good football with a group of guys and winning some games."

When Jones signed with the Dolphins in the offseason, he got a five-year deal worth $85 million, with $57 million in guaranteed money.

Jones didn't show any envy whatsoever when asked about Ramsey's contract, which could total $105 million.

"Big money, man," Jones said. "The guy deserves it, man. He plays his ass off every game. So it’s good to see people like that do well."

The Dolphins signed Jones with the idea he'd help give the Dolphins an elite set of cornerbacks playing opposite fellow 2018 Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard.

For good measure, the Dolphins added Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft with their third of three first-round picks.

"I’ll tell you with Noah, first, he’s a really good player," Jones said. "One thing that’s really special about Noah is his maturity, the way he approaches the game. He’s in the meetings early with Coach, he’s in the meetings late. He’s taking notes. He’s very responsive to criticism. He responds well to good plays and bad plays. It’s really cool to see a young guy like that come into the league and be so prepared. Now obviously he has to go through paces when he gets into the game. But I have confidence and we have confidence in his ability to make plays out there.

"And with Xavien, truthfully, just seeing him on Day 1 and 2 of practice this year, seeing how he attacks the ball, was special to me. I’m like, ‘Wow.’ And to see his feet on the line of scrimmage and how he stays square. All this stuff I’m picking up from different players. To see him personally is really different and that’s the cool part about it is we’re all on the same team and we’re all picking and learning from each other, which ultimately makes us all better."