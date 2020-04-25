AllDolphins
Dolphins Select DE Jason Strowbridge: Instant Reaction

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins added a second defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL draft when they used their second of three fifth-round picks on North Carolina defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

A native of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Strowbridge spent five years at North Carolina, where he redshirted in 2015.

Strowbridge had his best statistical season in 2018 when he had five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

This was the NFL.com scouting report on Strowbridge:

"Strowbridge will give opponents a physical challenge with good length, toughness and hand usage at the point of attack, but he lacks the suddenness and short-area directional change to be a consistent disruptor. While he's not a plus pass rusher, he definitely flashed at the Senior Bowl and has upside as a reduced rusher in an even front on passing downs. He will need to drop the pad level to improve as an edge-setter, but he appears to offer the necessary physical tools and demeanor to become a rotational 3-4 five-technique or 4-3 base end with eventual-starter potential."

Strowbridge joins a Dolphins defensive line already bolstered by the drafting of Raekwon Davis to go along with returning players Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.

Strowbridge has the positional versatility to contribute regardless of whether the Dolphins are lining up in a three- or four-lineman formation.

As a bonus, Strowbridge blocked four kicks the past three seasons, so he figures to get used on special teams early on.

