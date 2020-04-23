AllDolphins
Examining the Dolphins options at 26

Alain Poupart

So reports are out there that the Miami Dolphins are looking to acquire the third overall selection in the 2020 draft that currently belongs to the Detroit Lions.

If they succeed in that endeavor, there's a possibility the Dolphins might have to part with the 26th overall pick, which they obtained in the blockbuster trade last year involving tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The 26th pick also could be involved in another trade-up if the Dolphins decide to improve their position for their second No. 1 pick, the 18th overall obtained from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the trade for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

But let's now examine the options should the Dolphins hang on to that pick.

As was the case when we discussed the 18th pick, the targets at 26 largely would depend on earlier Dolphins selections.

That said, there are some clear options here that don't figure to come into play earlier.

The first is the idea of taking a running back, a position of need despite the free agent signing of former Bears and Eagles back Jordan Howard.

The top three running backs, according to most draft analysts, are D'Andre Swift of Georgia, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State.

There's not a consensus top guy in the group as there was in previous years, such as Saquon Barkley in 2018, Zeke Elliott in 2016 or Todd Gurley in 2015.

Based on skill set and the idea of complementing the physical style of Howard, the one who would seem to make the most sense for the Dolphins here is Swift, an all-purpose back compared to Giovani Bernard by longtime NFL writer Doug Farrar of USA Today.

Another position the Dolphins could address here is the interior of the offensive line, though the only prospect slotted to get picked around this area of center Cesar Ruiz from the University of Michigan.

Under this scenario, Ruiz and free agent pick-up Ted Karras would line up at center and right guard, or vice versa.

Safety is another position many mock drafts have identified for this spot, and the Dolphins certainly would have a need if they plan on giving Bobby McCain a look at the nickel corner spot again if they moved him to safety in 2019.

The top-rated safety prospects are Xavier McKinney from Alabama, Grant Delpit from LSU and Antoine Winfield Jr. from Minnesota.

The pecking order varies from analyst to analyst, but Winfield is getting a lot of buzz lately and we can't forget Brian Flores' comment of last fall when he said Winfield's father was his favorite defensive back because of his aggressiveness in spite of a small stature.

The final two options would come into play if they have not been addressed, and that's quarterback and tackle.

At quarterback, the one option here would be Utah State's Jordan Love if he has made it to that point. There's apparently quite a disparity in how he's viewed from one scout to another, so there is a possibility this could happen.

At tackle, the Dolphins at 26 would be left to chose among the second tier of prospect because none of the top four is expected to last beyond 20.

That next group of tackles includes Josh Jones from Houston, Austin Jackson from USC, Ezra Cleveland from Boise State and Isaiah Wilson from Georgia. It's possible that a number of them, maybe all of them, would be available at 26.

