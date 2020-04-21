Breaking down the cornerback position for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set at cornerback? Could they use more depth at the position? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Byron Jones (starter), Xavien Howard (starter), Nik Needham, Jamal Perry, Ken Webster, Tae Hayes, Ryan Lewis, Cordrea Tankersley, Nate Brooks

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Waived Rashard Causey (March 18) ... Signed Byron Jones as an unrestricted free agent (March 21) ... Waived Linden Stephens (April 18)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: Aqib Talib (UFA, remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: The Dolphins' biggest free agent signing was that of former Dallas Cowboys starter Byron Jones, who became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL when he signed a five-year, $85 million contract.

The idea is for Jones to pair with 2018 Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard for what should be one of the top cornerback tandems in the NFL. Howard will be coming an injury-shortened 2019 season that included a second procedure on his left knee.

Howard and Eric Rowe began last season as the starting cornerbacks, but the Dolphins then employed a collection of young and unproven players after Howard was injured and Rowe was moved to safety.

Of those, 2019 rookie free agent Nik Needham made the biggest impact as he ended up starting 11 games.

Jamal Perry also played a big role as the nickel corner last season when he was known as Jomal Wiltz.

Cordrea Tankersley is the wild card in the group as a former third-round pick who has missed most of the last two seasons because of injuries.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: The Dolphins have a lot of money invested in their starting cornerbacks, with Howard and Jones having the two biggest cap hits on the team at a combined $30.9 million, according to overthecap.com.

Taking a cornerback early in the 2020 draft certainly would appear to be a luxury for the Dolphins, especially if they feel confident that one of the young players can develop into a capable backup.

There's also the issue of upgrading the nickel corner spot, where Perry had his ups and downs in 2019. One option already is on the roster, though, and that's Bobby McCain, who played safety last year but might be better suited for the nickel corner spot.

If the Dolphins do go for a cornerback early in the draft, the names to remember are Kristian Fulton from LSU, Trevon Diggs from Alabama, Jeff Gladney from TCU and Jaylen Johnson from Utah.