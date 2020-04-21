AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Interior Defensive Linemen

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the interior defensive line spot for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set in the interior of the defensive line? Could they use more depth at the position? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Davon Godchaux (starter), Christian Wilkins (starter), Zach Sieler

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Extended tender to exclusive-rights free agent Zach Sieler (March 12) ... Waived non-football injury Kendrick Norton (March 12) ... Zach Sieler signed his ERFA tender (April 17) ... Waived Gerald Willis (April 18)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: John Jenkins (UFA, remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: Two of the Dolphins' most prominent young defensive players are interior defensive linemen — 2017 fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux and 2019 first-round choice Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins figures to be a fixture on the Dolphins defense for years to come, but the Dolphins soon will have to make a decision to make on Godchaux, who will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins
Jonathan Dyer-USA Today Sports

Veteran John Jenkins played a valuable role in 2019, but he remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. Zach Sieler, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens last December, is the only backup currently on the roster as an interior defensive lineman.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: Because the Dolphins so often line up in a three-down lineman formation, they don't necessarily need a whole of big bodies inside because there's more of a calling for edge defenders.

That said, the Dolphins certainly wouldn't turn away from a big-time interior defensive lineman in the draft if they had the chance to get one, and that includes Auburn's Derrick Brown with the fifth overall pick if they decide to go the non-quarterback route.

Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina has pass-rushing ability from the defensive tackle spot, and he certainly would be a consideration at number 18 in the fist round.

The Dolphins also could go for an interior defensive lineman beyond the first round because there is somewhat of a need here, if for no reason than depth purposes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining the status of Josh Rosen amid all the Dolphins quarterback talk

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of the University of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon in the 2020 NFL draft, but they already have a recent high first-round quarterback on their roster in Josh Rosen

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Safety

Xavier McKinney, Grant Delpit and Antoine Winfield Jr. are among the top safety prospects in the 2020 NFL draft and one of them very well could end up with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Examining the Dolphins' options at No. 5 overall

The Miami Dolphins will have plenty of options with the fifth overall selections, among them Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Derrick Brown and Isaiah Simmons

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Cornerback

With free agent pick-up Byron Jones joining Xavien Howard, the Dolphins have a top-notch starting tandem, but that doesn't mean they won't take a look at top cornerback prospects C.J. Henderson or Trevon Diggs

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Wide receiver

DeVante Parker leads a deep group of wide receivers, but could the Dolphins be interested in the 2020 draft in a top prospect like Henry Ruggs III or CeeDee Lamb?

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Tight end

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki came on strong late in the 2019 season, but could the Dolphins still be interested in the draft in a top prospect at the position like Cole Kmet or Adam Trautman?

Alain Poupart

Dolphins DT Wilkins to serve as virtual coach

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will conduct a virtual class for Special Olympian on Facebook

Alain Poupart

Could the Dolphins make a move for Fournette?

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have talked to teams about a trade involving Leonard Fournette, and the Miami Dolphins seem like a good fit.

Alain Poupart

by

JohnD1

Four first-round picks for the Miami Dolphins?

Could the Miami Dolphins end up with Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Jones, Xavier McKinney AND D'Andre Swift in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft?

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins need a franchise quarterback, but they need a tackle just as much

The Miami Dolphins' quest for a franchise quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert has attracted a lot of attention, but landing a top tackle like Tristan Wirfs or Andrew Thomas is just as important

Alain Poupart

by

KK22