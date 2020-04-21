Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Interior Defensive Linemen

Breaking down the interior defensive line spot for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set in the interior of the defensive line? Could they use more depth at the position? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Davon Godchaux (starter), Christian Wilkins (starter), Zach Sieler

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Extended tender to exclusive-rights free agent Zach Sieler (March 12) ... Waived non-football injury Kendrick Norton (March 12) ... Zach Sieler signed his ERFA tender (April 17) ... Waived Gerald Willis (April 18)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: John Jenkins (UFA, remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: Two of the Dolphins' most prominent young defensive players are interior defensive linemen — 2017 fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux and 2019 first-round choice Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins figures to be a fixture on the Dolphins defense for years to come, but the Dolphins soon will have to make a decision to make on Godchaux, who will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

Jonathan Dyer-USA Today Sports

Veteran John Jenkins played a valuable role in 2019, but he remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. Zach Sieler, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens last December, is the only backup currently on the roster as an interior defensive lineman.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: Because the Dolphins so often line up in a three-down lineman formation, they don't necessarily need a whole of big bodies inside because there's more of a calling for edge defenders.

That said, the Dolphins certainly wouldn't turn away from a big-time interior defensive lineman in the draft if they had the chance to get one, and that includes Auburn's Derrick Brown with the fifth overall pick if they decide to go the non-quarterback route.

Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina has pass-rushing ability from the defensive tackle spot, and he certainly would be a consideration at number 18 in the fist round.

The Dolphins also could go for an interior defensive lineman beyond the first round because there is somewhat of a need here, if for no reason than depth purposes.