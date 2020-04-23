Breaking down the interior of the offensive line for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set in the interior of the offensive line? Could they use more depth in that area? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Ted Karras, Keaton Sutherland (G/T), Shaq Calhoun, Michael Deiter, Danny Isidora, Jesse Davis (G/T), Ereck Flower (G/T)

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Declined the option on the contract of Daniel Kilgore (March 13) ... Waived Evan Brown (March 18) ... Signed Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras as unrestricted free agents (March 20)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: Evan Boehm (UFA, signed with Buffalo), Daniel Kilgore (UFA, remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: The Dolphins made big moves in that area in free agency when they signed former Giants first-round pick Ereck Flowers and former New England center Ted Karras.

Flowers is coming off a very good season at left guard for the Washington Redskins after struggling at tackle at the outset of his NFL career. Karras was a backup until last season when he took over at center for the Patriots after starter David Andrews landed on IR.

Jeremy Brevard-USA Today Sports

Both Flowers and Karras should be expected to start for the Dolphins, leaving the right guard spot open for a competition among Michael Deiter, the 2019 third-round pick, Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora and perhaps Jesse Davis, who could be moved back inside if the Dolphins land a right tackle in the draft.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: With the additions of Flowers and Karras, the Dolphins now find themselves with a lot of options for the interior of the offensive line, and logic says it wouldn't make sense to draft somebody at the position just for the sake of adding competition.

No, if the Dolphins are going to use a pick on an interior offensive lineman this year, it will be on somebody with a legitimate chance of earning a starting job quickly.

The one name that comes to mind is Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who is projected as either a late-first-round or second-round pick.

While it's not a priority, it's certainly possible the Dolphins could go for Ruiz at 26 or 39, assuming they don't trade either of those picks.

Other names to remember among interior offensive linemen are Robert Hunt from Louisiana and Lloyd Cushenberry from LSU.