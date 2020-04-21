AllDolphins
Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Safeties

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the safety position for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set at safety? Could they use more depth at the position? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Eric Rowe (starter), Bobby McCain (starter), Steven Parker, Clayton Fejedelem, Adrian Colbert, Montre Hartage

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Released Reshad Jones (March 18) ... Re-signed Adrian Colbert as an unrestricted free agent (March 20) ... Signed Clayton Fejedelem as an unrestricted free agent (March 20)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: Walt Aikens (UFA, remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: At this time last year, the Dolphins had all sorts of big names at this position with veterans Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald as well as 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

All three of those players are now gone, with Jones the latest to leave.

The group now is headed by Eric Rowe, who began last season at cornerback after signing as a free agent before being switched to safety. While he struggled at corner, Rowe turned in a very good performance at safety, one good enough to earn him a three-year contract extension in December.

The starting spot next to Rowe was occupied last year by former nickel corner Bobby McCain, who had an uneven season before he ended up on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Adrian Colbert and Steven Parker both started games at safety last season after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Clayton Fejedelem came over from Cincinnati this spring via free agency, but most of his snaps the past two seasons came on special teams.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: The Dolphins are more set on defense than offense heading into the draft, but this is one spot where it's safe to expect a fairly early pick to be used.

In fact, many mock drafts have projected the Dolphins taking a safety with one of their three first-round picks, and that safety usually is Xavier McKinney from the University of Alabama. Ironically, he has been compared to Minkah Fitzpatrick and at least one story has used the nickname "Mini Minkah."

If not McKinney, the Dolphins also could be interested in some of the other top safety prospects, such as Grant Delpit from LSU and Antoine Winfield Jr. from the University of Minnesota.

It should be noted that Dolphins coach Brian Flores said last year that his favorite defensive back through the years was Antoine Winfield, who like his son was an undersized DB with a lot of grit and playmaking ability.

