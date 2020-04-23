What the Dolphins first round might look like

The Miami Dolphins will be the focal point of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with their three first-round selections and will end up with high-profile prospects like Tua Tagovailoa, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Love and D'Andre Swift.

Perhaps two or three of the previously mentioned players.

There have been hundreds, if not thousands, of mock drafts unveiled over the past several weeks and months, and there was one done by a group of Sports Illustrated NFL team publishers Monday night.

For that particular mock draft, where trades were not allowed, I ended up selecting Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 5, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 18 and Georgia running back D'Andre Swift at No. 26.

Let's quickly examine the three picks and the possibilities.

At No. 5, the choice came down to Simmons, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

That likely will be how it plays Thursday if Detroit hangs on to pick number 3 and the Giants select tackle Andrew Thomas at number 4, though the Dolphins also might consider an offensive tackle.

The big debate is whether the Dolphins actually would pass up the chance to select Tagovailoa when they've been longing for a franchise quarterback.

Mock drafts have pegged Tagovailoa to the Dolphins most often, though some have suggested the pick will be Herbert. And then there are some who are talking about smoke screens.

The question that needs to be asked is whether Tagovailoa is the slam-dunk prospect some are making him out to be. If the Dolphins decide he is, then he'll be the pick.

But Simmons will be hard to pass up because he'd give Coach Brian Flores the kind of versatility he thought he had with Minkah Fitzpatrick last year before Fitzpatrick balked at being moved around — something Simmons actually enjoys.

At pick 18, there's a strong suspicion the Dolphins will be moving up to get one of the four offensive tackles — Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton or Jedrick Wills.

If they stay put, as they had to in the mock, the choice at 18 under the assumption that Simmons was the pick at 5 would have to be an offensive tackle or a quarterback (likely Jordan Love unless Justin Herbert lasts until 18).

The pick in the mock was Love.

At 26, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was the pick in the mock based on the prospects still available, though an offensive tackle would make sense if Simmons and Love happened to be the first two picks because the Dolphins do have to get a tackle early in the 2020 draft.

I discussed all the different options in a lengthy conversation with Ourlad's for the Prime Sports Network.