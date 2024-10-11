Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Jonnu, Jets, Tua, and More
Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI bye weekend mailbag:
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, everyone is excited that Miami won, but IMO, they didn't do anything besides beat the worst team in the league, barely. The run game? Jonnu? Let's see those things happen against an NFL team before we say Miami has found something. Your thoughts?
Hey Jason, I totally hearing what you’re saying and can’t disagree that the Dolphins didn’t necessarily accomplish anything of significance with that win against the Patriots, except it absolutely was a step in the right direction because of the run game, Jonnu, etc. And it sure beat the alternative of having lost that game. So let’s just call it baby steps. toward a potential playoff run.
CROSSMAN IN THE CROSSHAIRS
From Lee Chaulk (via email):
Hi Alain, I really enjoy your coverage and insights on the Dolphins, you're my go-to for most Dolphins news. I have a question for the next mailbag on your SI posts. When are the Dolphins going to move on from Dan Crossman? He should have been let go last year after his lackluster special teams performances; now it just seems to be getting worse this year (penalties, blocked punts, muffed snaps, etc.). Special teams can make or break a team, and with the team struggling the way it is, we need the special teams to step up and score some points, not cost us points we can't afford to lose. Thanks.
Hey Lee, I totally get the frustration of fans in regards to the special teams and wanting Crossman to be held accountable, but the reality is if the Dolphins were going to make a move there, they would have made it after last season when they were 31st in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings based on teams’ finishes in 22 special teams categories.
From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):
Hi Alain, have the Dolphins brought in any safeties for a look since Holland is injured or do they think Maye, Poyer, Campbell and Needham are enough with McMorris coming off IL soon as well?
Hey Jake, did not hear of the Dolphins bringing in any safeties and I do believe they have enough depth at the position even if Holland has to miss some time.
From Mike (via email):
Good Day Alain. Is it too early to Cross a Man off the coaching staff?
Ha! I see what you did there. As I explained earlier, yes, it’s too early. And the special teams haven’t bad all bad because Jason Sanders has three field goals of 50 yards plus, including the game-winner against Jacksonville, and Braxton Berrios is among the league leaders in punt return average.
THE DOLPHINS SAFETY SITUATION
From FinFanFoster (@ChathamDolfan):
If Jevon Holland is out a while and Poyer already injured and not playing up to expectations, is there a possibility Patrick McMorris could get activated off of IR. He had a decent preseason?
McMorris absolutely will be back at some point, which is why the Dolphins had him on the initital 53-man roster before they put him on injured reserve. He was eligible to return last week, though that didn’t happen then. But he should be back sooner rather than later.
From Brandon Quinn (via email):
Should be we jealous, or laughing at the Jets? Firing a defensive coach when the defense has been solid for a while, while Rodgers and his handpicked OC continues to be comically bad, is quite funny. But at least their owner has the stones to make a move. We can’t even fire the worst ST coach in the league the past few years.
Hey Brandon, don’t really see a question here, but yeah it did seem clear something wasn’t right with the Jets. There’s a difference with the Dolphins, though, in that they’ve been in the playoffs, while the Jets haven’t seen the postseason since 2010.
TUA TOPICS
From Terry Nelsen (@TKN_OHIO):
Any indication of Tua experimenting/getting fitted for a different helmet or the cap?
Hey Terry, understand that Tua already was wearing a quarterback-specific helmet that was deemed even safer that the Guardian cap. Of course, sure, he could put the Guardian cap over that helmet, though I haven’t heard that’s a direction he’s headed because it’s not time for that discussion yet.
From Dan Ford (@CaribbeanClark):
Why are fandom and objectivity considered by most to be mutually exclusive?
Hey Dan, that’s a great question and I guess it’s because emotion gets in the way of critical thinking. But I don’t know why you can’t be all in with a team emotionally but still be able to discuss it or other teams or opposing players objectively.
From Luis Rodriguez (@Elfrijol3232):
Hi Poup! Rooting for Bills or Jets? I’m leaning Jets so all three teams (fins) have 3 losses. What are your thoughts?
Hey Luis, funny you should ask: Bills-Jets actually was the No. 1 game in my Dolphins bye week rooting guide I published Friday morning. I went through every game on the schedule Sunday and Monday with a rooting call, so I’ll encourage everyone to check it out, but I’ll just say here that you’re not wrong.
From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):
Hi Alain, keep up the good work, it's always a pleasure reading this weekly. With the injuries and the below-adequate play from the OL, do you see Miami making a trade before the deadline, whether it be for an O-lineman or another position?
Hey Bob, I would put the odds of the Dolphins making a trade before the Nov. 5 deadline at probably slightly higher than 50-50, though I’m not sure it’s going to involve an offensive lineman. I still think the Dolphins aren’t quite as concerned as the media or fans are about their IOL, and that group is coming off a good game against New England.