Dolphins Friday Report: No Tyreek, No Terron

The Miami Dolphins were missing some key players at practice Friday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) talks to reporters after joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex.
The Miami Dolphins got two players back at practice Friday, but they still were missing a couple of key players.

Along with tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller remaining in the concussion protocol, wide receiver Tyreek Hill also was not spotted during the portion open to the media. The indication was that Hill merely was given a vet rest day, and whether he would participate in the practice at all will be revealed when the official injury report is released later in the afternoon.

Having Hill miss any kind of practice time this week is less than ideal considering the uncertainty at quarterback and the need to develop some chemistry with recently acquired quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle.

Huntley or Boyle are in line to start against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night with Skylar Thompson still nursing a rib injury. Thompson was listed as limited in practice on the Thursday injury report and still looked a bit uncomfortable in his movement Friday.

The only other player hot spotted during the open portion of practice was linebacker David Long Jr., who is dealing with a hamstring injury and in danger of missing a second game against his former team.

TWO PLAYERS RETURN TO PRACTICE

Cornerback Siran Neal was back at practice after missing Thursday with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, as expected, was back after getting a vet rest day.

Cornerback Storm Duck, who sustained a shoulder injury in the 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, again was wearing a red (no-contact jersey).

