Dolphins Hope Tua's Trucking Days Are Over
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion in Week 7 of the 2022 season, one of his first plays was a scramble from the Pittsburgh Steelers' 11-yard line.
He lowered his shoulder and charged into linebacker Devin Bush, turning a risky move into a 5-yard gain. While the play only led to a field goal, it symbolized his competitive nature and raised concerns about his long-term durability.
Now, nearly two years later, that version of Tagovailoa — who once trucked through Jets defensive back Michael Carter in 2021 — should be or at least could be a thing of the past after his latest concussion, the result of the collision he initiated with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Hard Rock Stadium on the night of September 12th.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa apologized after coming to the sideline after he barreled into Bush on that October 2022 Sunday night but said he "needed that one."
Two years and two concussions later, things have changed.
"I think he has a better understanding of his responsibility towards to the entire organization at this point," McDaniel said. "My answer would be, 'You don't need that one' this time around."
Coming off a 2023 season in which Tagovailoa remained healthy by sliding instead of taking on defenders, the Dolphins hope he goes back to making smarter decisions, starting with his projected return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Protecting his body is paramount if Miami hopes to turn around a season that has seen them go 2-4.
McDaniel's message is clear: The Dolphins need their quarterback to be healthy and not recovering from unnecessary hits.
"He's just in a different place as far as a leader of this team and feels tremendous responsibility to do everything in his power to be on the field, so part of that is protecting yourself," McDaniel said. "I've got to make sure that he's properly protected, but at the same time I can't control everything and he has to be able to protect himself — regardless of the first-down conversion that he's trying to get — for him to be on the field with his team that he needs to be smart about how he engages in contact."
Tua Understands the Need for Change
For Tagovailoa, the shift away from his physical, aggressive style of play is part of a broader commitment to staying healthy and leading the Dolphins long-term. While his instincts still push him to fight for extra yards, he claims to have learned the importance of self-preservation.
"Just got to be smart," he said. "My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing," he said. "You just can't be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."
Tagovailoa's teammates also have noticed the changes in his approach.
We love him. From brother to brother, we love him. Like, he's a huge part of this team.- Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
"We all joke around and laugh, but on a serious note, he knows that he has to protect himself better," said running back Raheem Mostert. "Only he can control those things, and he understands that moving forward."
Tagovailoa managed to stay healthy and play every game in 2023, and a big reason for this was his ability to avoid taking unnecessary hits.
Instead of charging into defenders, he threw the ball away if a play broke down or slid when faced with contact, a tactic that helped him avoid the injuries that have sidetracked his career in the past.
For one, wide receiver Tyreek Hill has no problem with many slides coming from Tua.
"Damn right, tell his [expletive] all the time," Hill said. "When we were playing against the Colts, you see the fans start clapping for Anthony Richardson when he slid. I said our fans need to clap for Tua, make him slide. We need you, bro, next play. [laughter] Come on, [expletive]. That [expletive] is real, it's real. We love him. From brother to brother, we love him. Like, he's a huge part of this team."