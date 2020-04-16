AllDolphins
Narrowing the field for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

General Manager Chris Grier conducted his annual pre-draft press conference Thursday, though this time it obviously was done via video hook-up because of the social distancing restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Grier said the Dolphins scouts and front office would finalize their big board over the weekend, he did have a good idea when asked how many prospects he has identified as being worthy of the No. 5 overall pick.

“Every year the joke is around the scouting world, if you’re picking 12, there’s always 10 that you like," Grier said. "We’re at 5, but we feel really good about probably eight or nine players there. We’ll get a good player and we’ll be very happy to add him.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier with Owner Stephen Ross
Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Owner Stephen RossJason Vinlove

Of course, the next question is: Who are those eight or nine players? And, of course, it wasn't something that Grier was about to reveal.

Based on a consensus of draft analysts, we could probably take a good guess and come up with the following prospects: LSU QB Joe Burrow, Ohio State DE Chase Young, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Clemson LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Auburn, DT Derrick Brown, Iowa T Tristan Wirfs, and then quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon.

Barring a trade down outside of the top 10, one of those players likely will become the Dolphins' first pick of the 2020 draft.

Comments (1)
FinFan
FinFan

I’ll take any of those guys listed (except maybe Okudah, because other guys would be a bigger priority) and not be disappointed.

