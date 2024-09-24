Tua, Terron and Other Injury Updates
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel answered questions on the status of injured players Tuesday morning.
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who both left the game Sunday with head injuries, are still in the concussion protocol. There is no timetable for their return. Their status is day-to-day.
"Good conversations with them today, but we will, you know, no timelines and day to day and just making sure that they're getting back to full health and then assessing the plan after that," McDaniel said. "I don't really — I couldn't rule anybody out for anything — but I really don't have a scope either just because it was so fresh and we were just taking it day by day."
McDaniel also discussed the recent news that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against Buffalo two weeks ago, is visiting with neurologists and other specialists this week. There were reports one of the meetings had to be rescheduled, and McDaniel put the notion to rest.
"For me, the plan has never changed. I was meeting with a neurologist this week and the plan hasn't changed and it's being executed," McDaniel said. "So, that's kind of where that stands. I don't know reports. I don't know whose sources are who, but people should just talk to me. Yeah, I get the real information."
McDaniel also spoke about wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list but is eligible to come off of it after the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans in the Monday night game. McDaniel said there have been no setbacks. This week will be key to determining whether Beckham will be ready to practice next week.
"Some good progress and I'm optimistic for when his window opens up and we will see how his body responds," McDaniel said. "I do know that there's been some very intentional good work and that he hasn't had the setbacks that we've made sure to avoid."