Dolphins-Jaguars Required Reading
The Miami Dolphins will kick off what has the potential for a memorable season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins are coming off four consecutive seasons with a winning record, back-to-back playoff appearances and have a three-game winning streak on opening day.
Owner Stephen Ross clearly feels this is a team on the upswing ready for even bigger and better things after an offseason and training camp that saw the organization dish out big money for new contracts for head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and most recently cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The long offseason finally is over and the fun begins with this matchup at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET and in the days and weeks that led up to it, we at Miami Dolphins On SI set the stage for the 2024 season as well as the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with our wall-to-wall free coverage.
As a final prep for the kickoff to a new season, we gathered a collection of some of the pertinent stories advancing the 2024 Dolphins in general and this matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.
