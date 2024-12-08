Dolphins-Jets 2024 Week 14: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins kept themselves in the playoff conversation with their thrilling 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.
1) FULLER GETS ADAMS OUT OF BOUNDS
Yes, Kendall Fuller allowed a 14-yard completion that turned the Jets' go-ahead field goal from a 56-yard to a 42-yard attempt, but his ability to get Davante Adams out of bounds allowed the Dolphins to receive the ensuing kickoff with 52 seconds instead of having less than 15 seconds because they were out of timeouts. It's difficult to envision the Dolphins being able to tie the score with that little itme left.
2) SANDERS' CLUTCH KICK
Jason Sanders didn't get off to a very good start when he missed the extra point after the Dolphins' opening-drive touchdown, but he came back showing the form that earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, culminated with his clutch 52-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.
3) WASHINGTON'S KICKOFF RETURN
Chances are the Dolphins don't get a shot at that 52-yard field goal if not for Washington's long kickoff return, Miami's longest since the 2020 season. That was a brilliant return by Washington to break tackles while running near the right sideline.
4) THE GAME-WINNER
This was perfect execution from start to finish on the second-and-7 from the 10-yard line, with the offensive line giving Tua Tagovailoa all the time he needed to find Jonnu Smith running across the end zone and dropping a perfect pass to the tight end.
5) JONNU'S FIRST CATCH
Pretty amazing to think that Smith didn't have a single catch in regulation and was targeted only one, that on a no-look shovel pass that went incomplete. But the Dolphins corrected that on the second offensive snap of overtime with a tight end screen, where Smith showcased his great open-field running to turn it the short completion into a 20-yard gain. When the Dolphins ran the same play again right away for a 14-yard gain, the Dolphins already were at the Jets 36 and it seemed a matter of time before they reached the end zone for the win.