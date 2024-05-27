Dolphins Monday Mailbag: McDaniel, Receiver Room, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the Memorial Day weekend Miami Dolphins mailbag:
From Matt Walker (@walkerstrat):
Do you think Grier is making a mistake by prioritizing OTs vs Interior OL? From what I saw last year, Tua struggled more when there was inside pressure versus outside pressure. Taking into account his size and getting the ball out quickly, the interior may be more important.
Hey Matt, this is a great point you make about the importance of interior offensive line play, but can we really say that Grier is prioritizing tackles, other than signing Terron Armstead in 2022? We could say prioritizing tackles was proven when the Dolphins failed to keep Robert Hunt, but the amount of money he got from Carolina was pretty wild. Also remember that Austin Jackson got a shot at guard at one point early in his career.
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark (@MilitantlyA):
We've had a couple of seasons to assess Mike McDaniel. What have you seen about his coaching that makes you think he has a big future in the league? What do you think he still needs to learn? On a lighter note, what has been the funniest moment of his Dolphins tenure so far?
Hey PBMA, what has stood out with McDaniel so far is his offensive creativity and scheme, which is top notch. What he has to learn is that sometimes simpler might be better offensively, particularly toward the end of the season. The one glaring example there was calling for pass plays on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in the playoff game when Raheem Mostert had just had a series of successful runs. As for funniest moment, the one that sticks out was McDaniel outrunning the NBC camera heading to the locker room at halftime of a Sunday night game.
From Jayco (@ljc7975):
In your opinion, what is the biggest weakness on the team as we enter June?
Hey Jayco, the easy answer here would be to say the offensive line, but I think right now I’d be more concerned about the defensive line (including edges) because of Wilkins’ departure and the health status of Chubb and Phillips.
From Della Monte (@DellaMonte4):
Does Tua rank in the top 10 of quarterbacks?
Hey Della, this obviously depends who you ask, and I can start by telling that two national rankings had Tua at 14th (PFF) and 19th (33rd Team) this offseason. I have Tua a little past the top 10, and the ones I’d put ahead of him would be Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Jackson, Stroud, Herbert, Rodgers, Lawrence, Stafford, Prescott and Purdy. I would put Tua in a group along with QBs like Goff, Hurts and Cousins. This is where I caution against pointing out at stats like passing yards and passer rating without context such as the talent on offense or clutch situations while also reminding everyone that Jameis Winston once led the league in passing yards and Nick Foles and Ryan Tannehill once had the best passer rating. So, that’s my list, and I’m suuuuure every single Dolphins fan will agree with it.
From Tommy Canaduh (@TommyehCanada1):
Respectfully, how do you not see Tua’s special gifts? He’s got great feet, slick hands, quick release, terrific accuracy and timing. He’s a unicorn. Is your mind open to change in 2024?
Hey Tommy, I have seen from the start all of Tua’s qualities, though I think you overstate them a bit — for example, great timing comes from hours of practice with his receivers (as said by Mike McDaniel) and many, many QBs will develop that, and the “terrific accuracy” applies only with a clean pocket and Josh Allen actually had more on-target passes on slants based on one metric I saw — I’m going to push back against terms like “unicorn” or “super powers” like he’s the only QB in the league with those attributes. My mind always is open to change about anything as I gather more facts, but exactly what are you suggesting I’m not open to at this point? Thinking he’s a “unicorn”? Sorry if I can’t go there. I’ve said many times Tua is a good quarterback who at times has been very good and even excellent, but I’m holding off on the unabashed praise until his performance against playoff opponents or in clutch situations improve.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Alain, going from Wilkins & Sieler to Sieler & a JAG, I feel like the defense is gonna give up major rushing yards up the middle, and possibly around the edges until Phillips & Chubb are back. Your thoughts?
Hey Jason, I would feel confident that Anthony Weaver will come up with a plan to counter the personnel shortcomings while at the same time being concerned it could be an issue.
From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):
Is it time for new GM and ownership? 14 years under Ross and 8 years under Grier management has produced zero playoff wins. And this something you can't blame on injuries. What is this "Miami Life Style" that cause so much trouble with some NFL players?
Hey Roger, Ross is the owner and will remain the owner as long as he wants and then pass on the team to his daughter, and he’s recently turned down an offer to sell part of the team. As for Grier, I think he’s got a lot of support within the organization. As for the “lifestyle” question, it simply refers to the nightlife in South Florida, which can prove tempting to some young players and take away from their football focus. Then again, the argument could be made there’s nightlife in a lot of NFL cities.
From jeff (via email):
Hello Alain, I hope you are doing well, please keep up all of your wonderful work! When it comes to player contracts and the Dolphins I wanted to ask about the mindset of "staging" contracts. Meaning, do the Dolphins do a good job of pacing out contracts so that you don't have too many high-cost players stacking up? What team does this really well? This seems to be the key determination in how to build a long-lasting, cohesive team year after year. As an example, Let's say we have 20 players we really, really like and want to keep on the roster for eight years. You wouldn't pay all 20 of them in year 1 for eight years. You would want to pay some players now, pay some in future years, and spread out the cost. Is this how it really works in the NFL?
Hey Jeff, yes, there is long-term planning with a team’s young core, but I don’t think anybody looks eight years down the road, more like two or three. And, yes, there will be decisions made on a priority order. As for the teams that are the best at this, I think we probably could look at the Eagles, Ravens and Chiefs.
From Brian Z (via email):
Slot receiver. Who do you suspect the Dolphins use in the slot WR position. It seems their top 3 guys are all outside guys. Or could Hill or Waddle thrive up the middle? Do you keep OBJ as one of the top outside guys, with either Hill or Waddle in the slot, or have him be backup to either Hill/Waddle and maybe Berrios as slot? It seems like a pretty good position to be in depth wise either way. What should we call Jaelan Phillips’ iguana? Iggy? Iggy Pop? Iggy Stardust? Liz? Lizzy? Scaly? Iggy Smalls?
Hey Brian, here’s the thing, Waddle and Hill already have lined up in the slot for the Dolphins, so no great change there. Another option is having Jonnu Smith lining up in the slot. Beckham says he hasn’t done it very much in his career but has no issue with that role. So I think the Dolphins will use a variety of options and it’s certainly not going to be an issue whatsoever.
From Grant Waddell (via email):
Alain, greetings from North of the border. I will preface this by saying that I am a longtime Dolphins fan (1970) as well as a fan of the Expos since their inception in 1969. To this day I don’t like Monday’s (Rick) and remember exactly where I was in 1981 when he hit the homer off Rogers to put the Dodgers into the World Series. Now that Zach Thomas is in the Hall, can we please turn our attention into getting Richmond Webb into the Hall as well. I know he has been considered but has never gotten down into the serious contention level (last 10 etc.). I believe his career speaks for itself with his All-Pros (4) and All-Decade team (1990s) selection. Ask Bruce Smith how tough he was to play against. His OT peers all seem to be in the Hall already. Your colleague Mr. Kelly wrote about this a few months ago and alluded to the possible reason for his snub so far to being the quick release of Dan Marino. Was hoping for your thoughts on this matter. I believe he should be in the Hall. Like to see him inducted before it’s too late. I have been an avid reader of you for years and have always enjoyed your work.
Hey Grant, thanks for the kind words. Having covered Richmond from the start of his career and knowing what a great guy he is, I would love nothing more than for him to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I’m not sure I buy the idea that Marino’s quick release is why Webb’s Hall candidacy hasn’t gained more traction. Maybe it could be that Webb was perceived as a pass-protecting specialist and maybe not HOF worthy in terms of run blocking. Not sure. What I do know is that of the 16 tackles selected to the NFL All-Decade Teams of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, only two haven’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame yet: Webb and Joe Jacoby.
From Mike (via email):
Hello Alain. With so many WRs this year, do you think the eventual number 7 guy will be worth a potential draft pick in a last-minute trade?
Hey Mike, I don’t see that happening, to be honest, because when you get to a seventh wide receiver, chances are that player isn’t going to be worth more than somebody who’s still unsigned. If the Dolphins were to go that route, the best you would do would be like a seventh-round pick or that receiver (Cracraft, Berrios maybe) and a seventh for a sixth.
From Thomas Hudson (via email):
Hi Alain, thanks for taking the time to answer questions. I have a couple that are hopefully quick answers. Well, the first one is probably long, but here goes: I know you are in the "wait and see" camp with Tua. Isn't there a concern there that waiting could cost them a lot of money? What does Tua cost if he wins a SB next year? Maybe $65 million? What do you think the odds are of bringing in a veteran safety? There does not seem to be much depth there. I know it is early, but any indication that Weaver's defense may be a better fit for Tindall? Could he move to edge? Or do fans just have to accept that his ceiling is probably special teams contributor? Last one: With all the angst over the interior offensive line, is there any reason to believe that Lester Cotton or Robert Jones is ready to take a step forward? I do not feel optimistic about them. Any chance you could tell me I am wrong?
Hey Thomas, we’ve got multiple questions to close out this week’s mailbag, so here come rapid-fire answers: On the notion of Tua becoming overly expensive next year if he plays on the fifth-year option, remember the Dolphins always could use the franchise tag, besides, would anybody really have a problem paying Tua huge money (but it wouldn’t be $65 million) if the Dolphins won the Super Bowl this season? … I’d say the chances of bringing in a veteran safety are 50-50, maybe a little higher than that … While I certainly wouldn’t dismiss the possibility, I don’t think I’d be holding out much hope that Tindall becomes a major contributor on defense based on what I’ve seen … I think it’s absolutely fair to be optimistic that one of the young guards can take a step forward in 2024, but I’d lean more toward Liam Eichenberg along with Robert Jones as opposed to Cotton.
