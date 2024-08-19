Dolphins Monday Mailbag: Tua, Campbell, O-Line, and More
Part 3 of a weekend Miami Dolphins mailbag:
From Larry Chapman (@LarryCh57302147):
If we were truly saying best 5 OL regardless of position, who would that 5? Then a follow up: if you HAD to start those 5, what position would they be? Love your articles and Podcasts.
Hey Larry, first off, thanks. The truly five best O-linemen in my opinion would be Terron Armstead (obviously), Isaiah Wynn, Aaron Brewer, Austin Jackson and then a toss-up for fifth between Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Kendall Lamm and maybe even Jack Driscoll (sorry, Patrick Paul isn’t there yet). As for who lines up where, it’s Armstead at LT, Wynn at LG, Brewer at C, Jones at RG and Jackson at RT.
From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):
Which rookie has surprised you most and which one do you think will end up with the most playing time by the end of the season?
Hey Shaun, the first question is easy and that’s Jason Maitre, the rookie free agent cornerback. I knew nothing about him coming in and he’s really impressed me. As to who will end up with the most playing time by the end of the season, I think that will be first-round pick Chop Robinson.
From John Flora (@capt_Cavephin):
What are the chances one of the RBs is traded next week?
Hey John, I absolutely think the Dolphins would consider shipping, say, Jeff Wilson Jr. if they could land a draft pick in return. And that’s something that maybe they could pull off. So let’s call it 50-50.
From Charles Boyd (@Charlie00WB):
Alain, what do you think will be the biggest difference in the 2024 Dolphins in comparison to the 2023 team?
Hey Charles, the biggest difference I can anticipate is much heavier use of the tight end on offense and on defense I think you’ll use more blitzing. The biggest difference ideally would be the team being able to avoid a rash of injuries down the stretch.
From BEAMER#13 (@BeamerFinsUp13):
Hi Alain- This might have been covered already… but How Close is Chubb to being healthy and ready to return? Looking forward to the Wonder Twin Powers of #15 and Chubb to dominate. Thank you.
Hey Beamer, I asked Mike McDaniel about Chubb last week and he told he was sticking to his pledge of not doing timetables, but based on all indications and hints, I’m not sure that Chubb really is that close. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise if he started the regular season on Reserve/PUP, which would keep him out for the first four games.
From AB (@Brtlnx):
Why do some think that Jonnu Smith will succeed in this offense if Gesicki was ineffective? Both are receiving-first TEs.
Hey AB, you’re not wrong with your final statement, but there are two major differences between Smith and Gesicki. The first is that Smith is excellent after the catch, so he’ll get more yards than simply what the reception warranted. Second of all, it’s not the blocking liability that Gesicki was, therefore it’s not an automatic tell that the Dolphins are throwing the ball when he’s in the game the way it was with Gesicki. And, yes, I do think Smith will succeed in this offense.
DISSECTING THE DOLPHINS DEFENSE
From Nolesbl (@nolesbl):
Are we underestimating all of the losses we suffered on defense? I am concerned about the defense.
I don’t know, are we? By all of the losses, we’re talking about who — Wilkins, Baker, Howard, Van Ginkel and the safeties? The key here is that outside of Wilkins, the Dolphins did a good job of replacing the departed players. And don’t forget the Dolphins will have Jalen Ramsey from the start this time.
From Max Lopez No DM please (@themaxlopez):
Your gut feeling… How much does Calais Campbell counteract the loss of Wilkins? My feeling is he will help in some areas, ie leadership and toughness, and versatility. Maybe not so much against the run?
Hey Max, I’m a big of Calais Campbell as a player and a man, and I do think he’ll make a big impact. The question, of course, is whether he can be effective the whole way given his age. I don’t think he’ll fully replace Wilkins but certainly will minimize the iimpact of his departure.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
Really appreciate all your hard work. I never miss a podcast. My question is why are you so awesome?
Aw Mark, thanks. I’m afraid I can’t answer your question because I only have so much time and I also don’t really want to have a 5,000-word column, if you catch my drift. LOL.
THE DOLPHINS LONG SHOTS AND THEIR PROSPECTS
From Johnny I@Silvrshiturinal):
How do you see the UDFAs in the secondary playing out?
Hey Johnny, I think in the final analysis, maybe one of them will sneak onto the 53-man roster and I think Jason Maitre, Isiaiah Johnson and Storm Duck all have shown they can play in the NFL.
From Stargazer_NCC82893_I’M_WEIRD_TOO! (@ncc828939373):
Hi Alain. Mine is simple, WHY does Grier ignore the OL to the point that we end up with basically Band-Aid scraps off the heap for an OL every year? Is it a phobia, like he has with RBs? Thanks.
Just recall his famous quote where he said the media was a lot more concerned about the O-line than he was. But you did hit on something when you brought up the running backs, and that deals with positional value. I think the Dolphins feel they don’t need to spend prime pick on interior offensive linemen because the coaches can make it work, unlike other positions that could be deemed more important like edge defender, cornerback and tackle.
From Stacy Armentrout (@SJArmentrout):
Who do you believe is going to surprisingly make the team, and why? Who will surprisingly not make the team, and why?
Hey Stacy, here comes the part when I, maybe like a smart ass, if I’m predicting it, then is it really a surprise? So instead I go with “what most people would think.” So in this case I’ll go with CB Storm Duck as a surprise on the 53, though it just as easily could be Jason Maitre or Isaiah Johnson. And why is simply because all three look like keepers. As for a surprise cut, I can’t help but look at Braxton Berrios because I think Malik Washington could be used as the returner and the Dolphins then could Erik Ezukanma (who brings something different to the WR corps) or keep only five wide receivers and have a roster spot for another position.
From JP (@juanpbeltran):
I remember Tua being pretty good with the bootleg in the Flores years, but it seems McDaniel doesn’t use it as much. Do you think we’ll see more of it this year?
Hey JP, we have to evaluate this more thoroughly than just saying McDaniel didn’t use it. Remember that Tua had the concussion issues in 2022 and then last year he was heavier and not quite as mobile. I do think you’re going to see an elevation in the number of times we see Tua rolling out or doing the bootleg action.