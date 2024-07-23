Dolphins Open Up A Roster Spot Day Before Training Camp
The Miami Dolphins placed Shaquil Barrett on the Reserve/Retired list on Monday, thus creating an opening on the 90-man roster.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Dolphins also worked out Emmanuel Ogbah and Yannick Ngakoue, but neither has been offered a contract as of late Monday evening.
With Miami's roster spot open and having only worked out Ogbah and Ngakoue, it is possible that the Dolphins are zeroing in on one of them as the spot becomes open.
Interest in Ogbah would be a no-brainer because he played for Miami for the last four seasons. He totaled 18 sacks in 2020 and 2021 but had only 6.5 in the previous two seasons, leading to his March release.
Ngakoue is looking to reinvent himself in Miami. In 2017, he was a Pro Bowl-caliber player. During that season, he led the Jacksonville Jaguars with 12 sacks and a league-high six forced fumbles. He had at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the league.
However, Ngakoue is coming off a career-low four-sack performance in Chicago, where he was injured after playing only 13 games.
Both players remain unsigned and have been throughout free agency. Miami must devise a plan to sign someone to file Barrett's roster spot. Barrett left the Dolphins at the altar as he signed with them in March and retired before training camp opened.
Miami is running out of options at the edge rusher position and desperately needs to sign a veteran. They need someone to assist rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara until their injured stars can get healthy.
Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode will all miss training camp as last week they were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and might miss the start of the regular season.
Miami opens camp on training camp Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday.