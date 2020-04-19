AllDolphins
Dolphins ready for crucial draft

Alain Poupart

After hitting the reset button on the organization, the Miami Dolphins are days away from what very well could be the most important draft in franchise history.

By virtue of a series of trades made with an eye toward the future, the Dolphins will enter the 2020 draft with 14 selections, including five in the first two rounds — something that has happened only seven times before since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Combined with their aggressive approach in free agency when they picked up 10 unrestricted free agents, including cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the draft presents an opportunity for the Dolphins to position themselves for a quick turnaround after their 5-11 finish of 2019.

Cornerback Byron Jones joined the Dolphins after five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys
David Banks-USA Today Sports

But the Dolphins have to hit on their picks — at least on a good percentage of it.

If they don't, then the sacrifices made in 2019 may have been for naught.

General Manager Chris Grier understands the importance of the 2020 draft for the franchise.

“I think it is very important," Grier said. "For us and this organization, these next two drafts are — the picks we have next year as well — if we do the job that we expect to do, we feel fully capable and we’re very excited to do it, that we can build a strong team here, which we’ve always talked about competing for a long time. Not just one year, build it and fall back. If we build it right, with the right picks and smart picks and do it the right way, we have a chance to have a good team here for a long time.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier with Owner Stephen Ross
Jason Vinlove

Grier says he's confident the Dolphins have put themselves in position to make the most of their draft picks.

“I would say that we’ve done a lot of things here with us," Grier said. "We’ve spent a lot of time. Brian (Flores) and the coaching staff, the scouts, we’ve spent a lot of time going through it. We’ve spent a lot of time with the players, we’ve spent a lot of time doing it, so we’re going to do what’s best for the Miami Dolphins.

"We hope (the fans) have some trust in what we’re doing and they believe in what we are doing. They are a passionate fan base. I hear from the people I see at the grocery store. We had the pest control guy over here spraying the house and he is over here asking me Dolphins questions the whole time. It’s good. My wife and kids are worse than you (media) guys. Every day they pop in my office going, ‘Who are we taking?’ It’s a fun, exciting thing, but for us, we’ll do what’s best for the Dolphins and we feel good about the process.”

