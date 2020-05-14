Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially signed his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins earlier this week, after which he announced on Twitter plans to give back to those communities that have supported and will support him in the future.

That means his native Hawaii, the University of Alabama and South Florida.

Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, later tweeted that Tagovailoa would be giving back to the University of Alabama and its football program.

What the exact charitable plans entail will be revealed at a later date.

Tagovailoa's signing was to next-to-last to be made official. It preceded the official signing of third-round pick Brandon Jones, the safety from Texas.

That leaves the Dolphins with four draft picks left to sign — first-round selections Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, second-round pick Robert Hunt, and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry.

Also this week, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley chimed in on the whole Tua jersey number during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard radio show on ESPN.

After answering a basketball question, Barkley told Le Batard he should call Dan Marino to tell him to let Tagovailo wear number 13, the number he wore at Alabama but that has been retired by the Dolphins in honor of Marino.

Barkley's rationale is that it's the name that's retired, not the number.

So, this again. If one is to buy Barkley's logic, that means every number in every spot needs to be unretired and have only names up on the walls or hanging from the rafters of stadiums and arenas.

The retiring of a jersey number is meant to honor and preserve the legacy of the player who wore that number. And as far as the Dolphins are concerned, if Marino's number isn't going to stay retired, then no Dolphins jersey number should ever be retired.

It's truly amazing how this has remained a topic of conversation when Tua himself completely downplayed it right after being drafted by the Dolphins when he said he'd be fine with "78 or 99 — I’ll wear it. It doesn’t matter."