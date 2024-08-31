Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Tua, Tanner, McDaniel, and More
Part 2 of the Labor Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI weekend:
From NYCFinFan4Life (@LoboNoches):
Hey Poup, think you & Perk make a great team on the podcast. Have twofer if possible. 1: Is lack of depth really an issue if we utilize the TE more & RB catching out the backfield. 2: Do you see any possible steals out there we could add to the practice squad or sign outright?
First, thanks. Yes, depth is an issue at wide receiver because of all the injuries. There’s no getting around it. And I don’t really believe in the idea of “steals” once the final cuts have been made because, again, if the players were that good, they wouldn’t be available. Also understand that veterans will get signed after Week 1 because their salary no longer becomes fully guaranteed.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
What overall letter grade would you give the Miami front office for their offseason efforts in the draft, free agency and roster construction?
Hey Ed, hmm, how about a B or B- or maybe C+. There have been upgrades made in several areas (notably TE, LB and S), but the interior of the offensive and defensive lines maybe could have been addressed a bit more.
From miamincardinals (@miamincardinals)::
Objectively, is the team just firing up their players or is there a real reason for optimism on the O-line? I guess if Wynn gets healthy and Eich is too… maybe??
First off, there is zero doubt the Dolphins philosophy is to publicly express confidence in every single aspect of the team, and there’s certainly an argument to be made that’s a good approach. I also believe the Dolphins genuinely believe they can make things work with who they have.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
How much cap space do we have right now? I’ve heard so many different answers recently. Hoping you can clear that up for me.
Hey Mark, the correct answer appears to be $8.6 million, and that’s because Tyreek Hill’s cap number remained at $31 million despite his recent restructure based on certain cap rule parameters.
From Johnny (@Silvrshiturinal):
Every year there is a new twist in our offense that catches the league, what will it be this year?
Hey Johnny, the simplest answer would be much heavier use of the tight end in different forms, whether it be quick screens or even end-arounds.
From Me (@3KidsareaBlessi):
You were the only one I heard that called the reason for the Ferguson cut. Thanks. I know you said it on your podcast but I love your content. Thanks Alain and have a great weekend!
Much appreciated. Yeah, if you’ve been around long enough, you become more tuned in to the subtleties of roster transactions. In this case, you start with the idea the Dolphins were going to need two long-snappers all along.
From Jayco (@ljc7975):
If the team fails to win a playoff game again (would make a quarter of a century), whose seat is hotter: Grier or McDaniel?
For the record, this question was submitted before news of the Mike McDaniel contract extension, and the answer now is the same way as it was then: Neither. Stephen Ross is very happy with where the Dolphins currently stand and that includes pretty much everyone, from the roster on up to the front office.
From Rico’s RoughNecks (@TheFin22):
I’m back again with a Jags vs MIA prediction. Since the previous tweet, MIA’s odds have dropped to -155 & -3. Jags Over/Under on points is 23 which I love against an unknown/injured MIA defense. Not holding a gun to you, but let me know.
Hey Rico, my answer hasn’t changed. I never would bet against the Dolphins in a Sunday afternoon home game.
From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):
Is it concerning that both MM and TT, who have done little more than what was done with BF and RF, are being paid and treated like they have accomplished great things? I know, I am swimming against the current!
Hey Jeff, you most definitely are swimming against the current. Your point, though, absolutely has merit because the Dolphins definitely could have waited on the Tua extension just like they didn’t have to give Mike McDaniel an extension after two years of a four-year contract, which is entirely unusual. But that speaks to the confidence Stephen Ross has in the team and the way it's going.
From Chris at Phins.com (@PhinsChris):
Has Tua been keeping up with his jiu-jitsu training?
Hey Chris, I honestly don’t know, but I will repeat my stance that the idea of jiu-jitsu being a major reason Tua was able to stay healthy in 2023 was massively overblown. To me, it was more about him being bulkier and therefore not as easy for defenders to toss around in the pocket and even more so that Tua simply didn’t put himself in dangerous situations the way he did in 2022.
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
Tua and Purdy are 2 QBs who seem to have a lot of similarities. Can you compare and contrast these two QBs for us? What does Tua do better than Brock and vice versa? Other than players around them, what is the most important factor for each QB’s success?
Hey Dana, in very simple terms, the biggest differences are that Purdy is more athletic and can make plays better off schedule, whereas Tua is more accurate.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
Greetings from Key West, Alain! Injuries have already started to creep up. Despite optimism display from Grier Tua's Brutha I get ball out fast doesn't exactly speak volumes of confidence. Am I wrong? Also NFL is close to PPV w/ Amazon & ESPN. Hard on us fixed income. Your view?
Hey Dave, I think Tua’s comment was more about himself and what he and the offense do well than a shot at the offensive line. As for the TV issue, can’t argue with what you’re saying there.
From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):
Very impressive statement from Coach on Tanner playing multiple positions. I see him being a mismatch in the H-back role doing wheel routes vs a linebacker. I hope they do that.
Hey Jorge, not sure I see a question there, but I’d cautious against expecting too big of a role for Conner, who’s clearly the fourth tight end and made the team (in my view) in large part because he can play special teams.
From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):
Do you think a few kickoff returners may turn out to be stars in this new play not b/c of pure speed, but more vision and strategy? Can Berrios be that guy? Name your top 3 movies involving Miami Dolphins players, ex-players, or the actual dolphin.
Hey, Berrios figures to get first shot at being the kickoff returner and he’s had success in that role in his career, but the one skill that could be accentuated with the new kickoff rules is speed more than vision and that’s not necessarily Berrios’ forte. Top movies with Dolphins? Off the top of my head, I’d go “Draft Day” (featuring Arian Foster) and “Ace Ventura” with Dan Marino and the dolphin. Can’t think of a third right now.
From suicidolphin (@BrianAdams1969):
Always wondered about the story of Minkah and what led to the trade. Love to know the real scoop.
Word was it was a combination of factors, such as Fitzpatrick’s desire to play free safety and not be moved around in the secondary like Brian Flores wanted to do and also Fitzpatrick not wanting any part of a rebuilding situation like the Dolphins were going through in 2019.