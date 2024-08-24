Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Wright, O-line, Statements, and More
Part 2 of the preseason finale Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Sean Beachem (@beachbob1):
The starting 5 o-linemen will be ______ in week 1.
Hey Sean, my best guess right now would be, from left, Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson. Don’t hold me to it, though.
From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):
Hill, Waddle, Beckham, Cracraft, Ezukanma, all injured, just to name one position group. Can you say a team has bad depth when everybody gets injured? Is it going to be yet another one of those years?
Hey Ricardo, no, you don’t say a team has bad depth because of injuries. You would say a team has bad depth if the backups are nondescript. And just because there have been a lot of injury issues in camp doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be “yet another one of those years.” Maybe the Dolphins will have their injury bad luck only in the summer.
From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):
Hey, Alain. I’m not intelligent enough to understand the new kickoff rules for this season. I know there’s a “drop zone,” but I don’t get it past that. Can you help me out? Thanks!
Hey Chris, in a nutshell, kicker kicks from his 35 as always, all other 10 players on the kicking team are at the opponent’s 40-yard line. Receiving team has to have nine guys lined up at the 30 and two are back. The kick has to land between the goal line and 25. Nobody can start moving until the ball lands or is fielded. If it’s short of the 25, receiving team takes over at its 40. If the ball lands in the end zone, receiving team takes over at its 30. If the ball lands in the landing zone but then rolls into the end zone and isn’t brought out, receiving team starts at its 20. There are no surprise onside kicks. Those can only happen in the fourth quarter and a team has to be trailing to do it, and then must declare it. I think that about covers it. Hope that helps.
From Greg the Nurse (@BACinDemand):
Who is the under the radar player on the O Line and D Line we should watch out for, or at least not underestimate?
Hey Greg, that’s a very good question. I’m not sure he’s so much under the radar, but Jack Driscoll would be the offensive lineman I would watch. As for the defensive line, there are a couple of names here, such as Jonathan Harris and Isaiah Mack.
From Rico’s RoughNecks (@TheFin22):
Betting odds have MIA favored (-180 & -3.5) against Jags week one. Your prediction? Realistically MIA will be w/o JP, Chubb, & OBJ. Not sure I would bet the ML and/or spread, but I do think Jags put up 20+ against MIA’s defense.
Hey Rico, you’re asking me for a prediction more than two weeks before the game. Really? Not happening. But I will say this: first, don’t count out Phillips getting at least some snaps and, two, not sure I’d ever go against the Dolphins in a day game at home in September.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
IF Miami beats Buffalo in Game 2, does that show any progress towards beating a playoff team? That early in the season would be too soon to tell, don't you think? Plus I'm with you on practicing "cellys.” Just win the damn games. Watch the Podcast daily & like the insights.
Hey Dave, thanks for the pod shout-out. I do see where you’re coming from about a win against the Bills in Week 2, but to me it would be very significant if it’s a game the Dolphins control as opposed to simply win. For example, the Dolphins did beat Buffalo in Week 3 in 2022 and, while it was a great win, the reality (if we’re being honest and objective) is there’s no way any Dolphins fan should have left that game thinking Miami clearly was the better team when they were outgained 497-212. If the yardage became reversed in Week 2 this year, that would be the kind of statement win the Dolphins could use.
From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):
Hey Alain, which team has more success: a good OL with average QB or a good QB with an average OL?
Hey OGJ, yeah, this a tough one, but ultimately you’ll only get so far in either scenario. And it also depends on your definition of “average.” But the QB is more important in just about any scenario, as long as he actually gets a chance to do what does — the great example here is the Super Bowl where Patrick Mahomes had a Tampa Bay pass rusher in his face on just about every snap.
From Kevin Levine (@KcLevine):
Are the Phins just being cautious keeping out so many players for extended periods of time during training camp, or are there injury concerns heading into Week 1?
Hey Kevin, I would think there are injury “concerns,” to be sure, but the Dolphins don’t necessarily divulge a lot when it comes to injuries and they certainly don’t provide timelines. So what we have to do is pick up clues where we can and go by Mike McDaniel’s declarations of “day to day” or “week to week.” Having said all that, it’s fair to wonder about players like Aaron Brewer, OBJ and Benito Jones, and also wonder exactly how many snaps the Dolphins can get out of Jaelan Phillips in the early going.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
I like our stable a running backs. What do you think of Wright? What’s your prediction on his stats this year with two good running backs in front of him. Who do you think Miami’s 3rd receiver is week one? Also love the work keep it up.
Hey Mark, thanks. I do like what I have seen of Jaylen Wright and I think he could be a stud in time, but I would caution against expecting big stats from him immediately just because he had a really good outing against Atlanta and also looked good against Tampa Bay. This is Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane’s show at running back until further notice. As for the third wide receiver, in light of River Cracraft being week to week with his injury, I wouldn’t be surprised if that ended up being Erik Ezukanma, provided he's healthy. But the reality is the third receiving option will be tight end Jonnu Smith, not a wide receiver.