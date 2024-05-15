Dolphins Schedule Leak Suggesting Thanksgiving Day Trip
The NFL regular season schedule won't be officially announced until Wednesday night, but the "leaks" keep coming and a few have involved the Miami Dolphins.
And one of them in particular stands out: a Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The teams last met in 2022 and that game at Hard Rock Stadium was played on Christmas Day — Green Bay left Miami with a 26-20 victory.
It certainly wouldn't be the first time the Dolphins have played on Thanksgiving, though they've never done it at night.
The Dolphins faced the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 1973, 1993, 1999, 2003 and 2011; the Detroit Lions in 2006; and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977.
Three other Dolphins games, reported by the Twitter account NFL Schedule Update, including a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, a road game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, and the second Buffalo game (at Highmark Stadium) in Week 9.
The one that's officially been announced is the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, which will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
According to NFL Schedule Update, the other two Thanksgiving Day game will be Chicago at Detroit at 12:30 p.m. ET and the New York Giants at Dallas at 4:15 p.m. ET.
THE DOLPHINS' 2024 OPPONENTS
Home
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Away
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks