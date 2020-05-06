One down, 10 to go.

The Miami Dolphins have started the business of getting their draft picks signed, with fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley the first one under contract.

Kindley, a guard from the University of Georgia, was taken with the 111st overall selection after the Dolphins traded the two fourth-round picks they had at the time (136th and 141st overall) for the pick.

The Dolphins came into the draft with the 141st pick as one of their two compensatory picks and added the 136th pick when they moved down from 26th to 30th overall in the first round in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Kindley started 32 games during his time at Georgia, including 25 at left guard and seven at right guard.

He's expected to be in the mix in the competition for playing time and a starting job at right guard, with the left guard spot likely to be handled by free agent acquisition Ereck Flowers.

The other 10 draft picks the Dolphins will need to sign are first-round selections Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, along with second-rounders Robert Hunt and Raekwon Davis, as well as Brandon Jones, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Blake Ferguson and Malcolm Perry.