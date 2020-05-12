AllDolphins
With the Miami Dolphins away from their training facility like every team in the NFL, tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe have been going through the virtual offseason separately.

But they were brought together by the team's social media department for a video series called the "Mike and Smythe Show."

With Smythe inside his Jeep and Gesicki outdoors, the two of them lightheartedly discussed several topics in the first of what they promised would be a series of episodes.

The first episode touched on when they met (at the 2018 Senior Bowl) and Gesicki's unusual beliefs, such as the one that suggests that perhaps the sun isn't as hot as believed because there's snow on the top of mountains, and those are closest to the sun.

"Here's the thing about that," Smythe said of their initial meeting at the Senior Bowl after he played at Notre Dame and Gesicki played at Penn State, "I knew about you coming into it because when we would play a games at like 3:30 in college I would come back and watch highlights and every time you would score a touchdown you would you'd do this dumb celebration. And every single time it was on TV I'd be in my room with my guys, and I'd be like, 'That dude, I hate that guy. What a dumb celebration!' "

Gesicki got back at Smythe with a little jab when he pointed out that while both were drafted the same year by the Dolphins, they were not drafted on the same day — Gesicki was taken in the second round and Smythe in the fourth.

Smythe actually started 14 games for the Dolphins in 2019, while Gesicki started five, though it's the latter who drew a lot of attention last year after he scored five touchdowns in the final six games.

The last one, of course, came in the final minute of the regular season finale at New England and gave Miami a stunning 27-24 victory at Gillette Stadium that robbed the Patriots of a first-round bye and set the stage for their quick playoff exit the following week.

The two tight ends discussed what they've been doing during the coronavirus quarantine, with Smythe saying he's been working on his cooking. They also asked fans for topics to discuss in future episodes.

