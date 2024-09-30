Dolphins to See Old Friend in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will be starting their third different quarterback Monday night, and they'll be going against another of their former backups at the position in their next game.
Veteran Jacoby Brissett has been the placeholder for rookie third overall pick Drake Maye for the New England Patriots, and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo said Monday that's going to continue to be the case until further notice.
"Jacoby is 100% our starter," Mayo told New England reporters. "He's 100% our starter, and that's how we're going to look at this going forward. Hopefully I cleared it up." I appreciate the question.
When Maye gets into the lineup is a hot topic of conversation, with the Patriots juggling the reality they won't be contenders this season with the desire to protect Maye from being throw into action prematurely in an offense with severe issues in pass protection and playmaking ability.
Statistically, there's certainly reason for New England to make a switch, with Brissett sporting a passer rating of 77.0, which ranks 27th in the NFL.
Brissett hasn't passed for more than 168 yards during the Patriots' 1-3 start and has only two touchdown passes against one interception. Again, this is a team lacking playmakers and with a shaky offensive line, which has led to Brissett being sacked 15 times in four games.
But Mayo insisted Monday morning that Brissett, who served as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami in 2021, is the right man for the job.
"In my opinion, Jacoby's done it," Mayo said. "I'm not going to get into the hypotheticals or the whys of it. He's done a good job doing what we've asked. Are there a lot of plays that we could do a better job with? Absolutely, but I would never question his toughness, his dependability, his leadership style for this team, and that's what we need right now."
FAVORABLE QB STRETCH FOR DOLPHINS DEFENSE
Counting Brissett, the Dolphins are in the midst of a three-game stretch where they will face quarterbacks all in the bottom seven in the league in terms of passer rating.
It starts with Will Levis (sixth-worst at 76.5) on Monday night, followed by Brissett and then after the bye by the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson, who has the second-worst passer rating in the league at 60.2.
Of course, the Dolphins have their own QB issues to navigate, but this break is why there's reason for optimism they can stay afloat during Tua Tagovailoa's absence.
New England is the only one of the six teams that drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft that the Dolphins will face this year. The second game between the teams this season is scheduled for Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.