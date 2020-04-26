AllDolphins
Dolphins Trim Their Roster

Alain Poupart

After spending the past three days adding players to their roster, the Dolphins made some subtractions Sunday when they waived four players.

The most noteworthy of the players let go was long-snapper Taybor Pepper, who had just finished his first season with the team after replacing fixture John Denney.

Pepper was released one day after the Dolphins selected long-snapper Blake Ferguson of LSU in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Though he had to understand the spending of a draft pick on a snapper very well could mean the end of his Dolphins tenure, Pepper made it a point to welcome Ferguson on Twitter after he was drafted.

Pepper joined the Dolphins last year, two days after he was released by the New York Giants.

After signing Pepper, the Dolphins released Denney, who had been with the Dolphins for 14 seasons and ended up playing the second-most games (224) in franchise history behind only Dan Marino.

Along with Pepper, the Dolphins waived running back Samaje Perine, linebacker Terrill Hanks and safety Montre Hartage.

Perine is the most experienced of the group, having joined the Washington Redskins as a fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Oklahoma.

The Dolphins added four-year veteran Matt Breida in a trade with the 49ers during the draft to add a group that already included free agent pick-up Jordan Howard, along with Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin, De'Lance Turner and fullback Chandler Cox.

Hartage played four games as a rookie free agent in 2019 after bouncing on and off the practice squad. Hanks spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad.  

