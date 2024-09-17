Dolphins Week 3 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins fell way short in their attempt to score a statement victory against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and to make matters worse they saw QB Tua Tagovailoa leave the game early with his third diagnosed concussion in three years.
After the humbling loss and with the uncertainty at quarterback, at the very least for the immediate future, it's no surprise the Dolphins took a tumble in the national NFL power rankings.
The Dolphins dropped an average of more than 11 spots following their 31-10 loss at Hard Rock Stadium based on our survey of NFL power rankings from 10 national outlets — Sports Illustrated, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Ringer, USA Today, The Sporting News, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, and Bleacher Report.
The Dolphins went from an average ranking of 9.5 to 20.7, with a new high of 17 (NFL.com) and a low of 25 (USA Today).
Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 10 power rankings spots heading into Week 3 of the 2024 regular season, along with the commentary associated with it:
Sports Illustrated
Ranking: 21
Last week: 12
Analysis: Tyler Huntley ends up as Miami’s backup option/competition for Skylar Thompson. But I wonder if the Dolphins would entertain swinging a deal for a pigeonholed backup like Trey Lance or Bryce Young at some point. Mike McDaniel and Young would be a fascinating combination. Mike White is on the Bills’ practice squad, Desmond Ridder, Austin Reed and Bailey Zappe are also on practice squads and I wonder what they would look like in a Mike McDaniel offense.
Pro Football Talk
Ranking: 19
Last week: 9
Analysis: With or without Tua, things aren’t looking good for the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Ranking: 23
Last week: 10
Analysis: With Tua Tagovailoa having the concussion issues, this team is in big trouble if he is out for any length of time or maybe even the season. It's Skylar Thompson time now.
NFL.com
Ranking: 17
Last week: 9
Analysis: Theconcussionsuffered byTua Tagovailoacreates a lot of questions, including where to place the Dolphins in this pecking order. Tua's status undoubtedly affects things. Where will the Dolphins be mentally for their trip to Seattlein Week 3?Skylar Thompsonhas the temperament to handle the moment if he’s called on to start, and he’s capable of a few plays to rally the team. But we sawThursdaywhat happens when you can’t get the ball toTyreek HillandJaylen Waddleat least a dozen times in a game, and it’s not great. CanDe’Von Achanekeep up this workload behind a beat-up offensive line? There are myriad worries for Mike McDaniel’s team right now, with these next weeks and months surely a massive test of his coaching skill.
The Ringer
Ranking: 19
Last week: 9
Analysis: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another scary concussion in Week 2, leading to serious questions about his long-term health and playing career. Those concerns are paramount for the Dolphins right now. And even before Tua’s concussion on Thursday night against Buffalo, Miami’s flaws were laid bare. Playing at home against a true contender, the Dolphins were bullied in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Mike McDaniel is a hell of a play caller, but I’m not sure there are schematic innovations that can help this team.
USA Today
Ranking: 25
Last week: 13
Analysis: Between WR Tyreek Hill and QB Tua Tagovailoa, not many opportunities to focus on football for a franchise with a very uncertain outlook moving forward after Tua's latest concussion.
The Sporting News
Ranking: 18
Last week: 11
Analysis: The Dolphins face uncertainty over quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion, but they have the running game and receivers to survive. The bigger issue is the defense is not living up to expectations despite solid corner play.
The Athletic
Ranking: 20
Last week: 8
Analysis: The football part of the Dolphins’ discussion feels trivial after Tua Tagovailoa suffered another scary concussion on Thursday night, but the season does continue. Miami, which plans to go with backup Skylar Thompson at quarterback at least until there’s more clarity on Tagovailoa’s status, signed Tyler “Snoop” Huntley off the Ravens practice squad Monday as another option. Look for a heavy dose of De’Von Achane, who had 96 rushing yards and 69 receiving yards against the Bills, as long as he’s healthy.
Yahoo Sports
Ranking: 23
Last week: 9
Analysis: We'll see where the Tua Tagovailoa story goes, but it seems at very least he'll be out a while due to another concussion. It's also funny to see speculation about the Dolphins trading for nearly every backup quarterback in the NFL, like teams don't value their own QB2 and want to give them away.
Bleacher Report
Ranking: 22
Last week: 8
Analysis: Getting drilled by the Bills for their 12th loss to the Bills in 13 games was bad enough for the Miami Dolphins. But right now, it's the least of Miami's problems. After suffering three concussions in 2022, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it through the 2023 campaign unscathed, leading the NFL in passing yards and getting a four-year, $212.4 million extension from the team. But while trying to gain extra yards on a fourth-down run Thursday night, Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion — one that has thrown his season (if not his career) into doubt. ... Now the Dolphins need to figure out a way to keep the season afloat until Tagovailoa returns —and if Thursday's loss was any indication, generating offense with Skylar Thompson under center isn't going to be easy.
DOLPHINS OPPONENT RANKING
For the record, the Dolphins' upcoming opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have an average ranking of 15.0, with a high of 7 and a low of 21.