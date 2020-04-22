AllDolphins
Is there a right price for number 5?

Alain Poupart

"Good Morning Football" conducted a fun exercise Wednesday, whereby hosts Kyle Brandt and Kay Adams played the roles of Chris Grier and Brian Flores, respectively.

With Brandt and Adams on the clock, Brandt got mock phone calls from three NFL general managers ("NOT ACTUALLY on the phone" is how it was presented proposing different trades for that No. 5 pick.

In the end, Brandt and Adams turned down all three proposals and "drafted" Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But let's examine the three mock trade proposals, and see if there would be any merit to them from a Dolphins perspective.

Trade proposal 1: The Jacksonville Jaguars give the Dolphins running back Leonard Fournette and the 20th overall selection for the fifth pick.

The Jaguars actually have two first-round picks, the ninth and 20th. It's widely known that Jacksonville wants to move on from Fournette, so his market value right now isn't particularly high.

Fournette also is in the last year of his rookie contract, so he'll need a new deal if this move is to be made with the long term in mind.

Running back Leonard Fournette
Cary Edmondson-USA Today Sports

Regardless of what the Dolphins are eyeing at 5, it's a pretty big drop from 5 to 20, and throwing a running back on his way out doesn't justify making the deal. Now, if it's pick number 9 instead of 20, then maybe you think about it a little bit more.

But this deal? Hard pass.

Trade proposal 2: The Las Vegas Raiders give the Dolphins their two first-round picks (12th and 19th) for the fifth pick.

Now that one is intriguing. It does not involve the same kind of huge drop a the Jacksonville proposal

The key to this trade from a Dolphins standpoint centers around what they're targeting with their first pick. If it's indeed Tagovailoa, then this trade doesn't work.

So suppose the Dolphins really want an offensive tackle with that first pick. What are the chances that all four of the top-tier tackles — Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton — are all gone by the time pick 12 comes along?

Think about it.

In any shape or form, it's highly likely that Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown will be top 10 picks. That's five picks right there.

Then there's Tua and Justin Herbert and the four offensive tackles. That's 11.

All it would take if for one team to take, say, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Javon Kinlaw or C.J. Henderson, and all of a sudden the Dolphins would be assured at 12 of getting either one of the four tackles or Tua or Herbert if one of them slips to 12.

Then the Dolphins would add a fourth first-round pick, giving them more draft capital to move back up in the first round if desired or add another pick.

Verdict: Hard to pass up.

Trade proposal 3: The Cleveland Browns give WR Odell Beckham Jr. for the fifth pick.

There's no question that Beckham is one of the most physically gifted receivers — actually, make that players — in the entire NFL, but one would have to ask him/herself why it is that teams end up trading him.

Beckham also has a big contract with four years left on it. Sure, it's easy to get out of the contract after 2020 (no cap hit), but then you'd be using that fifth pick for one year.

The other key factor here is that Beckham has 13 touchdown catches over the past three seasons after having 35 in his first three years with the Giants.

To give up the fifth overall pick for a player, that player would need to provide immediate impact and figure in the long-term plans of the team. At 5, the Dolphins can get that kind of player for a fraction of the cost over the next four years.

The verdict: Hard pass.

