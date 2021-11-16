Final NFL Week 10 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Things are getting ugly around the New York Jets and the much-uglier-than-the-score 45-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday might have been the ugliest of all.

The flip side is there's only way to go after that for the Jets when they face the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Really, the Jets defense can't possibly get worse after a four-game stretch during which New York allowed an average of 43.8 points and 472.5 yards per game.

It's been bad enough to prompt former Jets head coach Rex Ryan and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan to take some shots at first-year coach Robert Saleh, which prompted strong rebuttals from Saleh and his brother.

Oh, and then there's the quarterback situation, perfectly summed up by the New York Daily News with its back page headline, "Canton Can Wait," after Mike White threw four picks against the Bills — this after commenting that he should have been the first pick in the 2018 draft.

As it stood Tuesday morning, we didn't know who the Dolphins would be facing at quarterback this weekend, regardless of 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson's recovery from his knee injury.

AROUND THE AFC EAST

The flip side of the Jets game Sunday is that Buffalo bounced back nicely after its putrid offensive showing at Jacksonville.

And it says here the Bills still look like the team to beat in the AFC, with all apologies to the Tennessee Titans and their six-game winning streak.

Tennessee looks like the old New England teams who don't look overwhelming but keep finding ways to win and getting breaks, such as that ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out an end zone interception in its two-point win against New Orleans (and let's not even mention the two missed PATs by the Saints).

Speaking of New England, the Patriots now are being touted as an AFC contender thanks to their four-game winning streak and their beatdown of the Browns on Sunday.

In a weekend of blowouts, the Pats' 45-7 rout of Cleveland had to be the most impressive showing of all, but we'll wait until they host the Titans in Week 12 before we go all in on New England.

CAROLINA ON THE MIND

The return of Cam Newton obviously grabbed most of the headlines after the Panthers' 34-10 road victory against the Arizona Cardinals, but we shouldn't lose sight of the real reasons for the victory and what the focus should be when Carolina comes to Hard Rock Stadium a week from Sunday (Nov. 28).

Offensively, yeah, Newton's two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) were nice, but it was the Christian McCaffrey show as he accounted for almost half (161 of 341) of the offensive yards. McCaffrey has had major injury issues the past couple of years, but he's an absolute difference-maker when he's in the game.

Defensively, the Panthers definitely benefited from the absence of Kyle Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, but it doesn't change the fact this is a really good unit and the front seven (particularly Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson) will present quite a challenge for the Dolphins offensive line in Week 12.

QUICK HITTERS

-- The Monday night game was not good news for the Dolphins because the 49ers looked like the team many (including me) had predicted could win the NFC West title and if they play that way often in the final two months of the regular season it's obviously going to hurt the Dolphins' 2022 first-round pick positioning.

-- Flip side there again ... it's great that the Rams are all in (their words) in 2021, but the Monday night game showed we might want to hold off before we crown them. Also, the loss of wide receiver Robert Woods cannot be underestimated. Also interesting that the Rams' Twitter post showing someone at a poker table with "All in" has been deleted.

-- There's still a lot of time left, but it sure looks like it's going to be Kansas City again in the AFC West after they spanked the Raiders, the Chargers lost at home against Minnesota and the Broncos lost at home against Philadelphia. The only team that looks like it could unseat the Chiefs is the Chargers, but their offensive line is porous, they can't stop the run and first-year offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is coming under fire for not letting Justin Herbert take shots downfield on a regular basis (sound familiar?).

-- Finally, that Detroit-Pittsburgh game was something, wasn't it? It showed that Dan Campbell still can't get a break to get that first win (that 48-yard field goal attempt in overtime was ugly beyond words), it showed that the Steelers need to come up with a Plan B for life after Ben Roethlisberger (sorry, Mason Rudolph) and it says here the Steelers will regret having failed to beat the Lions once the end of the regular season arrives.