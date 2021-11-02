Final NFL Week 8 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

It was a big Sunday for AFC East teams, but not so much fun for some former member of the Miami Dolphins

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season ended with a much closer Monday night game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs, and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham deserves some credit for that.

Forcing Patrick Mahomes to throw underneath, the Giants held the Chiefs offense in check for most of the night before dropping a 20-17 decision on a late field goal.

Graham is in his second season with the Giants after spending the 2019 season with the Dolphins and he's often being mentioned as a potential future NFL head coach.

One more thing about the Giants, linebacker Benardrick McKinney played his second consecutive game after being elevated from the practice squad. He got 28 snaps, finishing with three tackles, against the Giants after playing 11 snaps in a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

McKinney, of course, was unceremoniously dumped by the Dolphins before the start of the regular season after first agreeing to restructure his contract (take a pay cut).

CAROLINA'S QB SITUATION

One week after losing to the Giants, the Panthers were able to stop their four-game slide with a victory against the Atlanta Falcons, though they lost QB Sam Darnold to a concussion in the process.

The Panthers come to Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 28, so Darnold possibly or likely should be back in the lineup by then, which is good news for Miami considering how the Dolphins have stymied him throughout his career.

FOLLOWING THE 49ERS

It was a disappointing Sunday all around for the Dolphins because their loss was coupled with San Francisco's victory at Soldier Field thanks to Elijah Mitchell's 137 rushing yards and Jimmy Garoppolo's 83-yard completion to Deebo Samuel.

The victory moved the 49ers to 3-4 on the season and moved them to 13th in the current 2022 draft order, according to Tankathon. The Dolphins, of course, own San Francisco's 2022 first-round pick (as well as a first-round pick in 2023) as the result of the trade involving the third and 12th selections in the 2021 draft.

TOUGH TIMES FOR TEXANS

It's not a big secret that the Houston Texans are a bad football team because they'll bring a 1-7 record to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

What might not be so obvious was the way rookie QB Davis Mills struggled in the 38-22 loss against the Rams in Week 8 because his final stat line — 310 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 106.2 passer rating — is some kind of misleading.

Get this, Houston entered the fourth quarter trailing 38-0 and Mills got 224 of his passing yards in that one quarter alone after managing 86 yards in the first three.

Not that this was all on Mills, but just a word of caution against going by stats alone.

THOSE WEIRD JETS

It's pretty amazing, really, how the Jets can look so bad in getting blown out by New England and then turn around and defeat the upstart Bengals — after trailing 31-20 with five minutes left no less.

In fact, the Jets have a mediocre record a 2-5, but their two wins have coming against playoff contenders Tennessee and Cincinnati.

Of course, we all saw it coming that Mike White would throw for 405 yards in his first start in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson to lead all NFL passers in Week 8. And now coach Robert Saleh is being vague about his starting quarterback for the rest of the season, which includes matchups against the Dolphins in Week 11 and Week 15.

And since we mentioned New England earlier in this segment, don't look now but the Patriots are back in the picture after their victory against the Chargers.

QUICK HITTERS

-- So much for Jacksonville getting some momentum from that victory against the Dolphins in London followed by their bye.

-- Taylor Heinicke makes for a great story, but he's obviously not getting it done for the Washington Football Team, though there's no clarity as to when (if?) former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick might be back from his hip injury to help out.

-- Rough, rough last few minutes for former Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry in Cleveland's 15-10 home against Pittsburgh. First, he fumbled at the Pittsburgh 21-yard line with 6:14 left and then on Cleveland's final drive he had a clear drop and later failed to make a contested catch on fourth-and-12 from the Steelers 26.

-- That was a major step back for former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell with his Lions getting blown out at home by the Eagles, 44-6, one week after putting up a good fight against the Rams on the road. And now we're already starting to see stories wondering whether he'll be one-and-done in Detroit.