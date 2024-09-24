Final NFL 2024 Week 3 Observations...With Dolphins Angles
It's always dangerous to make too many assumptions about any team's schedule before a season actually starts, but three weeks in we can say the Miami Dolphins caught a break that their intraconference division opponents in 2024 come from the AFC South.
Based on the standings, that division is the worst in the NFL with a combined record of 3-9. It also includes two of the only three teams in the league that have yet to win, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins defeated Jacksonville in Week 1 and will face Tennessee in their next game, Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
A big reason for the struggles has been mistake-prone quarterbacking, with the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson (the Dolphins will see him in Week 7 after their bye) leading the NFL with six interceptions and Tennessee's Will Levis right behind with five.
Jacksonville, a team most believed would be a playoff contender heading into the season, looked more like a team headed for the first overall pick with their Monday night performance against the Buffalo Bills when the Jaguars were blown out, 47-10.
Worse for the Jaguars has been the play of QB Trevor Lawrence, who played well enough when the Dolphins won in the season opener (97.7 passer rating) fresh off his big contract extension but looked bad against the Cleveland Browns and maybe even worse against the Bills.
On the flip side, Josh Allen, who the Dolphins will see again in Week 9, had another mistake-free performance and now has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions on the season.
BROWNS BEATEN AND BATTERED
The Dolphins' brutal season-ending six-game stretch maybe won't be quite as brutal as initially feared partly because of what's going on in Cleveland.
Put simply, the Browns are a mess.
Cleveland fell to 1-2 with their loss against the uninspiring New York Giants on Sunday, with Deshaun Watson sacked eight times. The Browns' only victory of the season came against Jacksonville in Week 2.
And the Browns have a potential nightmarish issue on their hands with reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett revealing last week he's dealing with foot issues that might require surgery at some point.
The Dolphins-Cleveland game is scheduled to be the Sunday night game in Week 17, but at this very early stage this could be a matchup that gets flexed out.
49ERS FALLING SHORT
Another one of those tough matchups down the stretch for the Dolphins is against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, but the defending NFC champions are off to a disapointing 1-2 start after their 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.
And while it's easy to point to the 49ers playing that game without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, the real problem in San Francisco is the defense.
The 49ers failed to hold two separate 14-point leads in that game, despite Rams QB Matthew Stafford being without his top two receivers — Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. And now the 49ers will be without starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, out of the season with a triceps injury
McCaffrey's status for the rest of the 2024 seems uncertain in light of the news he's visiting a specialist in Germany, but while there's no doubt the 49ers miss all that he brings to the offense the fact remains that his replacement Jordan Mason is second in the NFL in rushing yards.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- Make it three straight games with a sack for linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, whose performance has helped the Minnesota Vikings start off 3-0.
-- Safety Brandon Jones had himself a big day in the Denver Broncos' upset victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium with an interception and a fumble recovery.
-- Guard Robert Hunt helped the Carolina Panthers record their highest point total since December 2022 with their 36-22 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunt made highlight reels with a memorable downfield block in that game.
-- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ridden the No. 1 defense in the NFL to a 3-0 record, and it's worth mentioning that it features three former Dolphins players in the starting lineup — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elandon Roberts and DeShon Elliott. Elliott, who played one season for Miami, leads the team in tackles. It was Roberts who knocked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert out of the game Sunday with a sack that caused an aggravation of Herbert's ankle injury.
-- Jacoby Brissett will remain the New England Patriots' starting quarterback despite getting pulled late in the 24-3 loss against the New York Jets last Thursday, which still puts him on track to start against the Dolphins in Week 5.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ON SI POWER RANKINGS
How we ranked the 32 NFL teams (because everybody is doing it) based on record, quality of wins, and talent:
1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)
2. Minnesota Vikings (3-0)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)
5. Detroit Lions (2-1)
6. Houston Texans (2-1)
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)
8. Green Bay Packers (2-1)
9. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)
10. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)
11. New York Jets (2-1)
12. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)
13. Washington Commanders (2-1)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)
15. New Orleans Saints (2-1)
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
17. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
18. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
19. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
20. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
21. Miami Dolphins (1-2)
22. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)
23. Denver Broncos (1-2)
24. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
25. Chicago Bears (1-2)
26. Cleveland Browns (1-2)
27. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)
28. New England Patriots (1-2)
29. New York Giants (1-2)
30. Carolina Panthers (1-2)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)
32. Tennessee Titans (0-3)