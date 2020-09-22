Final NFL Week 2 Observations ... And Former Dolphins Updates

Ouch!

That was the operative word around the NFL in Week 2, which saw several big-name players go down with significant injuries.

At the top of the list are top running backs Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, along with 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa.

Barkley and Bosa both sustained a torn ACL and are out for the season, while McCaffrey is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Besides those three players, other noteworthy players injured included Denver QB Drew Lock, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who once upon a time had a stint with the Dolphins.

On to other observations, looking for a Dolphins angle whenever possible:

-- No doubt Dolphins fans paid attention to Justin Herbert getting the start for the Los Angeles Chargers after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor's bizarre pregame injury. Herbert, who was taken immediately after Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft, looked like a big-time prospect while leading the Chargers to a 17-6 lead before Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs for a 23-20 overtime victory. Herbert made some incredible throws while passing for more than 300 yards, though he did make a terrible mistake that turned the game around with the Chargers leading 17-9 when he was picked off while trying to force a pass downfield instead of running for a first down that would have put his team in field goal position. All things considered, it was a great debut for Herbert, and it made it all the more shocking when Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Taylor — a solid but unspectacular quarterback — remained his starter if healthy.

-- On the topic of the Chiefs, it's almost unfair to watch their kicker make two 58-yard field goals in that game when you consider all the talent they have on offense and defense.

-- Former Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton made himself a factor for the Chiefs after being active in Week 1, sacking Herbert once and getting credited for two QB hits.

-- Can't say the same for another former first-round pick who played defensive end for Miami, Charles Harris. He was inactive for a second consecutive game for the Atlanta Falcons, who maybe could have used him considering they gave up 40 points in their unfathomable loss to the Cowboys.

-- The stat of teams being 444-0 when scoring at least 39 points with no turnovers before the Falcons broke the streak is just incredible! And we don't really need to talk about that onside kick, do we? So maybe next time the Dolphins have to try one of those, as they did against Buffalo, they should just have Jason Sanders hit a slow roller instead of trying the high-bounce approach.

-- And closing the book on the Chargers and Chiefs, shame to see Mike Pouncey be forced to miss the entire season because he has to undergo hip surgery. It's fair to wonder whether this could be the end for the Dolphins 2010 first-round pick.

-- As good as the Chiefs are, not sure the Ravens aren't just as good, if not better.

-- Staying in the AFC West, impressive 2-0 start for the Raiders, though it's not because of Raekwon McMillan. The former Dolphins linebacker played five snaps on defense in the victory against New Orleans after playing six in the opener at Carolina.

-- Probably the thing that sticks out from the Monday night game, though, is Drew Brees and the Saints' inability to throw downfield. For lack of a better explanation, Brees really looks old.

-- Regarding quarterbacks, gotta give it up to Ryan Tannehill, who's picking up where he left off last season. He very clearly landed in the perfect spot for him in Tennessee with a strong offensive line and a dominating running back. But we need to stop with the idea that the Dolphins should have hung on to him. He had six seasons (not including 2017) to get it done in Miami and wasn't able to, and blaming everybody around him just confirms the notion that he's a quarterback with limitations who needs the right setup.

-- One last nugget regarding a former Dolphins player because we know this guy evokes a lot of emotions among the fan base, and that's Minkah Fitzpatrick. His Week 2 performance in the Steelers' 26-21 victory against Denver was most noteworthy for two penalites, one a horse collar tackle and the other a DPI. Through two games in 2020, let's just say he's been less than impactful, making those offseason proclamations he's ready to join the list of all-time elite safeties was insanely premature.

-- Biggest 2-0 surprise? Has to be the Rams, with impressive victories against the Cowboys and Eagles. After looking like they were on their way down, they now instead look like the team that went to the Super Bowl in 2018.

-- Oh, and how much fun is navigating the NFC West going to be for the Dolphins this season? Long way from 2008, that's for sure. That year, the Dolphins took advantage of what was a very weak NFC West on their way to the AFC East title. Or even 2016 when the Dolphins went 3-1 against that division on their way to the playoffs. Going 2-2 against the Seahawks-49ers-Cardinals-Rams juggernaut this year would be a nice accomplishment.

-- Finally, biggest 0-2 surprise? Given that I picked the Minnesota Vikings in the SI team publisher season predictions, there's your answer. The Vikings defense got shredded by the Packers in Week 1, then the Minnesota offense was completely shut down by the Colts in Week 2. And it doesn't get easier this week for the Vikings, who face the aforementioned Tannehill and the Titans in Week 3.