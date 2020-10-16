SI.com
The Final Week 6 Injury Report and What It Means

Alain Poupart

The final Miami Dolphins injury report of the week for the Week 6 game against the New York Jets didn't provide a lot of definitive answers.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) both were listed as questionable after missing the Week 5 game against San Francisco, and so was linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin).

All three practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Defensive end Zach Sieler started in place of Lawson against the 49ers and likely would do the same if needed against the Jets.

The absence of Smythe meant more playing time for Adam Shaheen, who responded with his first touchdowns for the Dolphins against the 49ers.

If Van Noy can't play, Andrew Van Ginkel would seem a logical candidate to get additional playing time and perhaps start in his spot.

The Dolphins did not have any additional players with a game status designation and everybody else fully practiced Friday.

The Jets, meanwhile, had seven players with game status designations.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) and tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) both were listed as doubtful, though Darnold didn't practice all week and head coach Adam Gase told reporters he would not play against the Dolphins.

Veteran Joe Flacco will start against the Dolphins. Flacco is 6-0 in six career starts against the Dolphins, though all those games came when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

Becton, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was limited Friday after not practicing the previous two days.

Chuma Edoga started at left tackle for the Jets against Denver in Week 4 and George Fant started against Arizona in Week 5 with Edoga moving to right tackle.

The five players listed as questionable for the Jets: OL Alex Lewis (shoulder), CB Bless Austin (calf), DL John Franklin-Myers (foot), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) and DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring).

Austin did not practice Friday, while the other four players were limited.

