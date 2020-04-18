Wide receiver Isaiah Ford did a video interview for his alma mater of Virginia Tech on Friday, but along with looking back at his college career he discussed his progress with the Miami Dolphins.

The interview came on the day Ford signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender. That pretty much was a formality because he was prevented from negotiating with any other team once the Dolphins extended a tender offer.

Ford, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft, enjoyed a mini-breakout in the last month of last season as he caught 21 passes in the final four games, including back-to-back victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots to close out the season.

Earlier in the season, Ford has recorded his first NFL reception after spending his rookie season on injured reserve and his second bouncing on and off the practice squad.

“I finally got a taste of it," Ford told @HokiesFB. "I was upset that the season ended when it did because I was finally rolling.”

Ford did the interview Friday from Holden Beach, North Carolina, where he says he's been able to maintain a workout regimen.

Whenever the Dolphins play football again, Ford will try to carve out a role on a pretty deep wide receiver corps that includes DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns.

Ford revealed that Ryan Fitzpatrick's famous beard got a trim this offseason, but on a more serious note talked about the veteran quarterback's leadership qualities.

"Fitz is awesome," Ford said. "He's an extremely great leader. Once we’re in the huddle he makes everybody feels super confident.”