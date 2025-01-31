All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Assistant Land Jaguars DC Job

Anthony Campanile interviewed for the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator position the past two offseasons

Alain Poupart

Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile looks at a tablet in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in 2024.
Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile looks at a tablet in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Turned out third time was the charm for Anthony Campanile.

After interviewing for the position of defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins the past two offseasons, Campanile has landed that job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Campanile, who spent the 2024 season with the Green Bay Packers after the Dolphins bypassed him in favor of Vic Fangio and Anthony Weaver the past two offseasons, was hired Thursday to lead the Jacksonville defense under new head coach Liam Coen.

Campanile spent four seasons (2020-23) as Dolphins linebackers coach, which was his first NFL job after he spent time at Rutgers and the University of Miami.

He became somewhat of a viral sensation last season during the "Hard Knocks" in-season show featuring the Dolphins because of a spirited speech he gave before a practice.

Before the hiring of Campanile, the Jaguars also interviewed former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the position, but he eventually decided to return to continue in that role with the Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Pete Carroll.

COACHING CAROUSEL UPDATES

The Raiders still have an opening for the offensive coordinator position and Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell is in the mix.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins OC Bill Lazor has interviewed for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position that became vacant when they fired Bobby Slowik, the brother of Dolphins defensive assistant Ryan Slowik. Lazor was Dolphins offensive coordinator from 2014-15 before joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Dolphins assistant Josh Grizzard is believed to be the leading candidate to replace Coen as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator after serving as the team's pass game coordinator.

Grizzard spent seven years as a Dolphins assistant, including the 2020 and 2021 seasons as wide receivers coach. But he was demoted back to his role with quality control when Mike McDaniel arrived in 2022 and hired Wes Welker as the wide receivers coach. Grizzard left last year to join the Buccaneers.

And in Detroit, former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell hired former Miami linebacker Kelvin Sheppard as his new defensive coordinator to replace Aaron Glenn after he became New York Jets head coach.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News