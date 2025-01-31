Former Dolphins Assistant Land Jaguars DC Job
Turned out third time was the charm for Anthony Campanile.
After interviewing for the position of defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins the past two offseasons, Campanile has landed that job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Campanile, who spent the 2024 season with the Green Bay Packers after the Dolphins bypassed him in favor of Vic Fangio and Anthony Weaver the past two offseasons, was hired Thursday to lead the Jacksonville defense under new head coach Liam Coen.
Campanile spent four seasons (2020-23) as Dolphins linebackers coach, which was his first NFL job after he spent time at Rutgers and the University of Miami.
He became somewhat of a viral sensation last season during the "Hard Knocks" in-season show featuring the Dolphins because of a spirited speech he gave before a practice.
Before the hiring of Campanile, the Jaguars also interviewed former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the position, but he eventually decided to return to continue in that role with the Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Pete Carroll.
COACHING CAROUSEL UPDATES
The Raiders still have an opening for the offensive coordinator position and Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell is in the mix.
Meanwhile, former Dolphins OC Bill Lazor has interviewed for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position that became vacant when they fired Bobby Slowik, the brother of Dolphins defensive assistant Ryan Slowik. Lazor was Dolphins offensive coordinator from 2014-15 before joining the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Dolphins assistant Josh Grizzard is believed to be the leading candidate to replace Coen as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator after serving as the team's pass game coordinator.
Grizzard spent seven years as a Dolphins assistant, including the 2020 and 2021 seasons as wide receivers coach. But he was demoted back to his role with quality control when Mike McDaniel arrived in 2022 and hired Wes Welker as the wide receivers coach. Grizzard left last year to join the Buccaneers.
And in Detroit, former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell hired former Miami linebacker Kelvin Sheppard as his new defensive coordinator to replace Aaron Glenn after he became New York Jets head coach.