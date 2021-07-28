Four on PUP at start of Dolphins Camp

DeVante Parker highlighted the list of players not ready for the start of practice this summer

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice of training camp Wednesday minus four veterans who were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Leading the list are wide receivers DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, and they were joined by linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard/tackle D.J. Fluker.

Players land on PUP at the start of training if either they're continuing to rehab a previous injury or failed the conditioning test.

Williams and Roberts starting off on PUP isn't surprising considering they didn't participate in the mandatory June minicamp.

Any of the players can be activated at any point during training camp once they're deemed healthy enough to practice and they currently count against the 90-player roster limit (the Dolphins do have an exemption for Brazilian offensive lineman Durval Queiroz Neto).

Along with the four PUP players, the Dolphins also conducted their first training camp practice without rookie seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman. The tackle from the University of Massachusetts was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19.

The Dolphins also signed offensive lineman Tyler Marz, who has bounced on and off various practice squads since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016.

Marz (6-7) was listed as a guard by the Dolphins, even though he played tackle at the University of Wisconsin.

He started the only regular season game he has played with the Tennessee Titans in 2018.