Why Grier Is Confident in the O-Line
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has confidence in the offensive line assembled in the offseason.
“It’s always interesting because Mike (McDaniel) and I were talking about this the other day with the offensive line how every year, you guys are like, ‘not good enough, not good enough’ but then, offensively we’re a pretty good offense the last two years, and a number of you guys have talked about how the guys have improved," Grier said. "Those guys on the offensive line have worked their tails off. We feel confident in them, the coaching staff believes in them and Butch (Barry) and Mike (McDaniel) and Frank (Smith) have done a great job and ‘Lem’ (Lemuel Jeanpierre) in helping those guys develop and work. I think the important thing is they all work together. It’s a really cohesive unit and just watching them work together is great every day.
"But we’re confident in the offensive line, so again, it’s just one of those that Mike and I always kind of chuckle. I know you guys made a joke about me saying you guys are more worried about it than we are, but internally that’s how we feel about our group here as a team."
Grier had to replace guard Robert Hunt, who signed a massive free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. Grier also had to find a substitute for free agent center Connor Williams, who was sidelined with a torn ACL. Williams has since healed and is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
On Wednesday Grier reiterated his confidence in the offensive line's cohesiveness and its current state.
Grier discussed his philosophy about players being versatile along the offensive line. The only true guards on the active roster are Robert Jones and Lester Cotton. Cotton can also slide over and play tackle in a pinch, but he played extensively at guard last season.
The other players along the offensive line are versatile. Some of the tackles can seamlessly transition to play guard and vice versa. Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Brewer, both with experience at center, have successfully converted to guards.
Initially a tackle, Eichenberg switched to play guard, and then moved to center when Williams was injured. Now, he is filling in for Brewer, who is recovering from a hand injury.
"The guys that have the ability like Robert [Jones] and Liam [Eichenberg] to go inside and play, position flexibility always for your roster and spots," Grier said. "With those guys, you look for guys that are tough and competitive. They have to be smart, obviously, but in this scheme as you guys have seen, athletes are kind of the priority. You want guys who are athletic, who have twitch and can come off the ball."
Grier expressed praise for undrafted free agent lineman Andrew Meyer, who battled his way up the depth chart and onto the 53-man roster. Meyer is also a versatile lineman who can play all three interior positions.
"Just philosophy-wise, guard — tackles that can play guard as well are always of value, but centers are very important. Like with [Andrew] Meyer, those guys — you like a guy that's not a one-hole player, but at the end of the day, the ability to communicate, see what's going on, get everyone calmed down, lined up, and the quarterback trusts is a huge thing."
Grier was also optimistic that guard Isaiah Wynn would be back and practicing with the team this season. Wynn is currently on the Reserve/PUP list and will miss at least the first four games. He has been sidelined with a quad injury since last season's loss at Philadelphia.
"Yeah, we'll see. Like I said, he's worked his tail off. He's done a great job of rehabbing," Grier said. "He's here every day working so yeah, that's the plan, but we'll see."