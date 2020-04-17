AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dolphins draft fits: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins has needs at several spots on offense heading into the 2020 draft, but wide receiver does not appear to be one of them.

The biggest reason is the breakout 2019 season turned in by former first-round pick DeVante Parker, who was able to stay healthy for the first time and ended up leading all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

The Dolphins wide receiver corps also includes veteran Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford and Preston Williams, who was off to a great start as a rookie free agent in 2019 before his season ended because of a torn ACL.

But what's missing from this group is a wide receiver who can get over the top of a defense on a consistent basis, and that's where Henry Ruggs III of Alabama comes in.

While he's not as polished as teammate Jerry Jeudy, who very well could become the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 draft, Ruggs has him beat in the speed and big-play department.

Ruggs' speed never was more evident than on an amazing play against the University of Tennessee when he easily made up 10 years on a defensive back after an end-zone interception.

This was the NFL.com scouting report on Ruggs: "Ruggs' speed alone helps both the running and passing games because it forces safeties into more passive positioning. He can work all three levels and his ability to turn slants and crossing routes into big gainers could make him the favorite gift under the tree for a quarterback and offense in need of an explosive weapon. He has quick, sure hands to handle off-target throws, but learning to release, separate and catch against physical NFL cornerbacks could require an adjustment period. He won't rack up the targets, but has explosive speed and talent to imprint on games with regularity."

It should be noted that NFL.com's player comp for Ruggs is none other than Ted Ginn Jr., with whom Dolphins fans most definitely are familiar.

It also should be noted that Ginn, for all the flack he took from Miami fans after being the ninth overall pick in 2007, is still in the NFL 13 years later and has enjoyed a very solid professional career.

While the Dolphins have more pressing needs, if they do go for a wide receiver in the first round, logic says it would be a speedster like Ruggs.

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III at the 2020 scouting combine
Trevor Ruszkowski

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter: @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Miami Dolphins have their targets for their first pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah likely are among the list of prospects the Dolphins have identified as worthy top five picks.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Is it time for the Dolphins to take a running back in Round 1?

The Miami Dolphins have not selected a running back in the first round since 2005, but they have a need and D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins present three good options.

Alain Poupart

SI 7-round Mock Draft Predicts the Dolphins' picks

Justin Herbert from the University of Oregon and tackle Josh Jones from the University of Houston top the list of prospects predicted to go to the Dolphins in the latest SI mock draft.

Alain Poupart

The Dan Marino draft offers a valuable lesson in the Dolphins' pursuit of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

The 1983 NFL draft brought Dan Marino to the Miami Dolphins, but it also provided a valuable lesson when it comes to their pursuit of LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

General Manager Chris Grier had some interesting comments related to Tua Tagovailoa. Did they reveal what the Dolphins intend to do with their first pick?

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most talked-about prospect in the 2020 NFL draft and Dolphins GM Chris Grier had some interesting comments about him in his annual pre-draft press conference.

Alain Poupart

Dolphins draft fits: Could South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw be the next addition to an upgraded defense?

The Dolphins defense got better in free agency, but still needs a few pieces. South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw just might fit the bill.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Examining the Miami Dolphins' draft options at safety

If the Dolphins go for a safety early in the 2020 NFL draft, they'll have to decide what differentiates top prospects like Xavier McKinney, Grant Delpit and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Alain Poupart

by

FinFan

The Tua talk continues, and how it involves the Miami Dolphins.

Every draft analyst agrees Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a great prospect, but his injury has made him a question mark heading into the draft. One of the major questions is whether he'll end up with the Miami Dolphins.

Alain Poupart

by

FinFan

Oddsmakers predict the 2020 Miami Dolphins selections in a different kind of mock draft.

A mock draft based on over/under draft props for the top prospects in the 2020 NFL draft had an offensive tackle going to the Miami Dolphins, along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, but it involved a twist.

Alain Poupart

Skolnick: Dolphins continue to defy all logic

Dull, sputtering Miami remains in the playoff crawl

EthanJSkolnick