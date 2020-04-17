The Miami Dolphins has needs at several spots on offense heading into the 2020 draft, but wide receiver does not appear to be one of them.

The biggest reason is the breakout 2019 season turned in by former first-round pick DeVante Parker, who was able to stay healthy for the first time and ended up leading all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

The Dolphins wide receiver corps also includes veteran Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford and Preston Williams, who was off to a great start as a rookie free agent in 2019 before his season ended because of a torn ACL.

But what's missing from this group is a wide receiver who can get over the top of a defense on a consistent basis, and that's where Henry Ruggs III of Alabama comes in.

While he's not as polished as teammate Jerry Jeudy, who very well could become the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 draft, Ruggs has him beat in the speed and big-play department.

Ruggs' speed never was more evident than on an amazing play against the University of Tennessee when he easily made up 10 years on a defensive back after an end-zone interception.

This was the NFL.com scouting report on Ruggs: "Ruggs' speed alone helps both the running and passing games because it forces safeties into more passive positioning. He can work all three levels and his ability to turn slants and crossing routes into big gainers could make him the favorite gift under the tree for a quarterback and offense in need of an explosive weapon. He has quick, sure hands to handle off-target throws, but learning to release, separate and catch against physical NFL cornerbacks could require an adjustment period. He won't rack up the targets, but has explosive speed and talent to imprint on games with regularity."

It should be noted that NFL.com's player comp for Ruggs is none other than Ted Ginn Jr., with whom Dolphins fans most definitely are familiar.

It also should be noted that Ginn, for all the flack he took from Miami fans after being the ninth overall pick in 2007, is still in the NFL 13 years later and has enjoyed a very solid professional career.

While the Dolphins have more pressing needs, if they do go for a wide receiver in the first round, logic says it would be a speedster like Ruggs.

