The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 2

Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart discuss hot topics around the NFL, such as Josh Allen's new contract and what it might mean for Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, and why Derek Carr doesn't get his due respect
SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

When they spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer, the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born, with Kim Becker coming on board as host.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The Josh Allen contract extension, why it made sense for the Buffalo Bills and what it means to two other members of the 2018 draft class: Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

• Derek Carr and how he's viewed around the league, why there were so many reports of the Raiders looking to get a new quarterback, and why he doesn't get much respect.

• Wide receiver Michael Thomas and how his tiff with the New Orleans Saints might play out.

• Allegiant Stadium and how an amazing new state-of-the-art facility might have killed the Raiders' once-formidable home-field advantage.

