How Andrew Meyer Earned a Spot On The Dolphins Roster
In a league where undrafted players often face daunting odds, Andrew Meyer’s rise to a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins is a tale of determination, grit and unrelenting work ethic.
Meyer, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound center out of the University of Texas at El Paso, earned his place not through pedigree or draft status, but by showcasing a relentless drive and a knack for making an impact in the trenches.
“Looks like a truck driver, loves ball, and he’s a grinder,” Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said with a laugh. “Every day, he just got better and better. It got to a point where talking with the coaches and [offensive line coach] Butch [Barry] and Mike [McDaniel], we see that there’s a lot of potential in his future.”
While cornerback Storm Duck also made the team as a rookie free agent, it's not a stretch to call Meyer the unlikeliest member of the Dolphins' initial 53-man roster.
How Meyer’s Journey Began
It’s no surprise that Meyer’s journey to the Dolphins began under the radar.
Despite Meyer’s name not being called during the 2024 NFL draft, the 24-year-old was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the eighth round of the 2024 UFL draft.
At UTEP, Meyer displayed his consistency and dominant play by ending his collegiate career as a full-time starter and earning two All-Conference USA honorable mentions. Despite these accolades, his path to the NFL was anything but guaranteed.
When the Dolphins invited Meyer to camp, he knew he had to make every snap count and he did just that.
According to ProFootballFocus, Meyer earned a stellar 98.0 pass-blocking grade during the 2024 preseason, allowing only three quarterback pressures on 101 pass-blocking snaps. His performance turned heads and quickly made him a standout among the coaching staff.
What Makes Meyer a Fit
Meyer’s performance has been particularly impressive given the Dolphins’ offensive scheme, which requires linemen to be agile and capable of blocking effectively in space.
This is where Meyer’s skill set shines.
NFL Draft Diamonds' 2023 scouting report highlighted Meyer as a “perfect scheme fit in zone run and quick pass offenses,” noting his ability to quickly move laterally and engage defenders.
“He is fast from snap to finish on zone runs, using good foot quickness to laterally cross or displace the defender, generating a hole, immediately placing his hands on the defender, bending his knees and driving to deliver a defender-jolting pop,” wrote Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds. “When dealing with a delayed blitz or double fire, he efficiently recognizes and reacts, adjusting to a change as well as snapping the ball and being a prepared blocker.”
What Meyer’s Role Could Look Like
Despite his relative inexperience in the NFL, Meyer has shown a natural aptitude for understanding complex defensive schemes and adjusting on the fly — skills that are crucial for any offensive lineman.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and offensive line coach Butch Barry are hopeful that Meyer can continue to develop these instincts as he gains more experience.
Meyer’s versatility could prove to be a key asset for the Dolphins.
Ideally, he will carve out a role as the No. 2 center, which would allow OL Liam Eichenberg to focus on playing guard rather than being an emergency center.
Meyer’s flexibility is crucial, especially with the uncertainty surrounding free agent signee Aaron Brewer’s hand injury.
What Meyer’s future holds
After earning a 3-year, $2.85 million contract that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and $90,000 guaranteed, Meyer has secured his place on the team for now, but he and the Dolphins brass knows the real work is just beginning.
“There’s a lot of potential in his future,” Grier said. “He still has a lot of work to do to improve, but this was a player we just felt like we didn’t want to lose. We’re excited to see what he looks like at the end.”
Meyer is expected to use this time to add strength and refine his skills under the tutelage of Barry, who has a track record of developing offensive line talent.
As Meyer settles into his new role, the Dolphins are cautiously optimistic about his potential. The team sees Meyer as more than just an undrafted player who caught a lucky break; they see him as a potential cornerstone for the future of their offensive line.
As the regular season approaches, Meyer’s journey from undrafted rookie to potential key contributor serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the NFL and the impact of hard work.
For Meyer, the road ahead may still be long, but he's already proven that he's more than ready to pancake whatever comes his way.