How Campbell Could Make His New Teammates Better (and Richer)
New Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell is a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, but who's to say his philanthropy stays off the football field?
Campbell says he can "bring a lot of value" to a team poised to contend for the second consecutive year. He likely be moved all over the defensive line, but his home likely will be the 5-technique. However, Campbell likely will contribute more to the Dolphins than what will be shown on the stat sheet.
Campbell is here to elevate those around him.
"I think the thing I'm most proud of is just helping young guys reach their full potential," Campbell said. "Seeing some guys like [Baltimore Ravens'] Justin Madubuike get a big deal, [Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher] Josh Allen getting a big deal, there are guys even before from years that I helped kind of develop. It's just -- I take a lot of pride in sharing knowledge. Playing so long, you accumulate so much information and I'm a firm believer that it shouldn't die with you ... share it. So I try to share as much information as possible with the young guys, help them reach their full potential, and when they go and get these big contracts, that's a good feeling. It's like, 'Man...' I mean, they might have went and did it with or without me, I'm never going to try to credit for something they did. They worked hard and did the work, but it does feel good knowing that I gave them all the knowledge I could and tried to help them develop.
"People always say, 'Did you want to coach because of [how] I love that kind of thing?' It's like, I don't think I'll be a coach — too time-consuming. I've dedicated too much time to the game playing it that I don't know when I'm done with it if I want to go into that route, but I do like the feeling of helping people. I'm very service-driven in helping the guys around me become better players and better men."
With the Dolphins, some of the young front seven players you could benefit from Campbell's tutelage and mentorship include Benito Jones, Brandon Pili and rookie edge defenders Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara.
Campbell's Approach Never Changes
Campbell still produced at 37 years old with the Atlanta Falcons last season, and paired up with Zach Sieler, the Dolphins' defensive front could be formidable this upcoming season. Campbell played in 63 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps last season and earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 80 and run defense grade of 80.2.
Campbell's 42 pressures was a higher total than respected pass rushers like the New York Giants' Brian Burns and the Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd. Both players are younger than him and play positions more pass-rush-friendly.
Whatever level of production Campbell can bring, it will be accompanied by the kind of professionalism and approach that should serve as a great example for his younger new teammates.
“Honestly, I feel like I don’t really try to fall in love with the result," Campbell said. "I just go through the process. So my mindset is I can’t control at the end of the year if I’m going to be a champion or not, but I can prepare like a champion. I can work like a champion, I can lead like a champion, I can definitely be a guy that is championship-worthy. And so my mindset is come to work every day, prepare every day as a guy that is worthy enough to be a champion. So if I do that, then I can live with myself – whatever happens, happens.
"But I definitely think that the opportunity is here and so when you have opportunity, now it comes down to just putting the work in and whatever happens, happens, but I can definitely live with the grind. I’m hoping that when it’s all said and done, we’ve got a chance, but the biggest thing is just get to playoffs, and that’s winning the division, but it’s a lot of football that has to happen. A lot of good football that has to happen to put yourself in position, but a lot of that starts with just the way you prepare and the way you go through the process. So I’m excited about the opportunity, though.”