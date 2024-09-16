Is Achane Running Away with Top Back Role?
In a game where the Miami Dolphins offense struggled to find its footing, De'Von Achane stood out as a beacon of hope.
The second-year running back, thrust into a lead role after Raheem Mostert was ruled out with a chest injury, delivered a standout performance in the Dolphins' 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
Achane logged a career-high 29 touches Thursday, including 22 carries for 96 yards, seven receptions for 69 yards, and a touchdown, making him the clear focal point of an otherwise struggling Miami offense.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lauded Achane's resilience and work ethic, sharing how the young back seized the opportunity in Mostert's absence.
I thought De'Von really showed some cool professional growth in a short week. He knew we had already taken a hit at that position, and what he was able to do tonight was impressive.- Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel
"I thought De'Von really showed some cool professional growth in a short week," McDaniel said after the game Thursday. "He knew we had already taken a hit at that position, and what he was able to do tonight was impressive. He was literally living in the training room to get out there. I thought it was a cool individual piece of growth in an otherwise pretty miserable experience."
Carrying the Load
Achane's ability to carry the offense was on full display as he led the Dolphins in both rushing and receiving yards against a stingy Bills defense.
His performance came on a night when Miami lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in the third quarter, and star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were largely neutralized.
Hill and Waddle combined for just 65 receiving yards, contrasting with Achane's 165 yards from scrimmage.
"He's moving to receiver, bro," Hill said when speaking with reporters about Achane's versatility after Miami's Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Achane is a dawg. He's one of those guys that can do it all — play running back, come out of the backfield, catch passes like a wideout. He's a very special talent."
Achane's contributions Thursday were even more impressive, given that he played through an ankle injury. Listed as questionable before the game, he became a game-time decision and ultimately delivered one of the best performances of his young career after taking the field.
With Mostert out, Achane's stock is rising quickly.
Achane's 29 total touches demonstrated his durability and potential to be Miami's primary back.
His breakout game in 2023 against the Denver Broncos, where he rushed for 203 yards and scored four total touchdowns, helped set high expectations for 2024. But his showing Thursday night showing may have solidified his position as the Dolphins' top running back.
As Miami prepares for a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Achane's role in the offense seems poised to expand, particularly if Mostert remains sidelined. McDaniel and the Dolphins' coaching staff now face the decision of whether to continue leaning on Achane as their primary weapon — a role he's certainly earned with his latest performance.
"He's going to keep getting better and help this offense," Hill told reporters last Sunday. "You can never have too much speed on the field at once. Having him available is going to be special."
Is it Achane's Backfield To Lose?
Achane made history by scoring 13 touchdowns in his first 13 games, the most by any Dolphins running back since 1970. He's also racked up 920 rushing yards, setting a new record for a Dolphins running back over the first 13 games of a career.
Alongside the former Texas A&M standout, Miami also has veteran running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. and 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, though neither poses a significant threat to Achane's current role.
Wilson didn't record a single carry against Buffalo, and Wright struggled to find running room against the Bills' front seven, gaining only 4 yards on five carries.
In 2023, Miami's backfield produced 34 touchdowns. Still, Wilson contributed none on his 55 touches — a sign that Achane could also receive the majority of looks in the red zone if the 32-year-old Mostert remains on the sidelines.
As the Dolphins look to bounce back from their loss to Buffalo, Achane's stock continues to rise.
Whether Achane becomes the clear No. 1 back depends on his health and how well he handles the possible increased workload in the coming weeks. But the Buffalo game certainly seemed like a step in that direction.