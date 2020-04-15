The Miami Dolphins significantly bolstered their defense in free agency when they signed seven veterans on that side of the ball.

The Dolphins added players at all three levels of the defense, on the edge with Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson, at linebacker with Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill, and in the secondary with Byron Jones and Clayton Fejedelem.

While the Dolphins defense no doubt is better than it was at the end of the 2019 season, there still is room for upgrades and additional depth.

One of the areas where the Dolphins could use some reinforcements is along the defensive line.

That position group is led by fourth-year player Davon Godchaux and 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins, and includes several mostly unproven players, though Zach Sieler showed promise late last season after he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in early December.

While a pure defensive lineman (excluding edge defenders who might be listed as defensive ends) might not be atop the list of Dolphins draft needs, it certainly shouldn't be dismissed as a possibility come April 23.

If the Dolphins go that route, perhaps the name to watch is Javon Kinlaw.

And it's not just because he's one of the most inspirational prospects in the draft, having gone from homelessness in the Washington, D.C., area as a child to a star at the University of South Carolina.

As a senior at South Carolina, Kinlaw earned first-team AP All-America and All-SEC honors after finishing with 35 tackles and six sacks.

The feeling, though, is that the best is yet to come for Kinlaw.

This was the NFL.com scouting report on Kinlaw: "For a player with so many elite physical traits, Kinlaw's tape was much more inconsistent than expected. He had moments where he was able to use his size, length and power to overwhelm opponents, but poor pad level and an inability to harness his energy coming off the snap led to body control and balance issues that prevented him from reaching his full potential. He can be a disruptive force along the interior with that explosive first step and freaky physical gifts, but utilizing his heavy hands and plus length as a read-and-react 3-4 end might allow for improved technique, control and consistency. No matter the front, Kinlaw's traits and potential could make him a solid starter early in his career."

Given his upside, Kinlaw projects as a mid-first-round pick and he certainly would merit consideration for the Dolphins if he's available when they make their second of three picks in Round 1 at slot number 18.