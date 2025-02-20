Jeremiah Explains Booker Mock Pick for Dolphins and Offers Another Option
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network is (or at least should be) acknowledged as one of the best draft analysts around and he conducted his annual pre-combine Zoom media session Thursday and addressed prospects and team needs throughout the league.
In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah projected the Dolphins taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker, but he offered another option Thursday, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Regarding his mock pick of Booker, Jeremiah said this: "I just think he's a perfect marriage of need and fit and value. Booker, to me, is one of the more consistent players that I've watched in this class. He's big, he's powerful, he's someone that when you talk to the folks at Alabama, they just rave about him in terms of the work ethic, the leadership. Someone there told me was like the Will Anderson of their offense in terms of the leadership. Someone who had been around there for a while. So I think all those things considered, I think you have somebody who's really, really firm, and pass pro with Tua (Tagovailoa), I think the interior that offensive line being firm is very important. So that's one that I just thought was just a home-run pick for them in terms of all those factors coming together. That's why that one made a lot of sense to me."
Will Anderson was the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and he's been a high-impact player at outside linebacker for the Houston Texans, and the Dolphins would be ecstatic if they got anywhere that kind of impact from Booker if they ended up taking him.
MAKING THE CASE FOR GRANT
Grant isn't quite as highly regarded as a prospect by most draft analysts at this time because of his production, Jeremiah said his upside and physical skill set could make him a disruptive defensive tackle in the NFL.
"Just massive," Jeremiah said. "He's a people mover and talking to the folks where he's been doing a lot of his training, at 340 pounds, you should not be able to move around like that. So you're hoping and dreaming on this Dexter Lawrence-type ascension for him once he gets to the NFL. Hasn't put it all together, but it's all in there."
Like guard, the Dolphins clearly have a need at defensive tackle with Calais Campbell, Benito Jones and Da'Shawn Hand all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12.
"That would be a fun one to throw into their mix as well, just as someone who is already dominant against the run, but somebody I think's got a lot of upside as a rusher, and someone who if they can stay healthy on the edges, someone who benefits those guys just because he's going to take away the escape hatch, just his ability to push the pocket, even as he's growing and developing and evolving as a rusher," Jeremiah said. "I know he can do that. He can put his hands in your chest and walk you back and take away the the escape route as those edge rushers get home. So that'd be another one I think that would make a lot of sense there."
The combine takes place next week in Indianapolis, with NFL Network coverage starting Thursday, February 27 at 3 p.m. ET.