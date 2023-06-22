Late Wednesday Update on Hill Situation

The Dolphins' star wide receiver was involved in an incident over the weekend

The story involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a couple of twists and turns Wednesday.

The latest development involved the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealing the contents of the police report of the incident at the Haulover Marina in North Miami Beach on Sunday, which alleged that Hill hit a man in the neck and later charged at him before being restrained by members of his group.

The Sun-Sentinel report indicated that the police investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday night, citing Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police. The police report also indicated that victim wished to press charges.

Earlier Wednesday, South Florida radio host Andy Slater, citing sources, reported that police had closed the matter and the alleged victim would have to go to the state attorney's office if he wished to press criminal charges

According to the police report, the incident involving Hill began when two women got on a charter fishing boat without permission and were asked to leave. After an argument, the unidentified “subject” (believed to be Hill) slapped one of the employees on his neck with an open hand while he was being removed from the argument and ran toward the victim, but several people restrained him.

The subject then fled the area, according to the report.

The Dolphins issued a statement regarding the situation, and it pretty much was what one should expect in circumstances like these.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the statement read. "We will reserve further comment at this time.”

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

With the Dolphins done with the offseason program and the start of training camp more than a month away, this is the time of year when no news is good news when it comes to players.

The Dolphins no doubt will continue to monitor the situation, as will the NFL and the league's Code of Conduct could come into play depending on how things play out.

Hill is heading into his second season with Miami after a first one that met — if not exceeded — all expectations the team could have had when it sent five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to consummate the trade.

Not only did Hill earn team MVP and All-Pro honors, he was a tone-setter with his practice habits and confident approach from the start of the offseason program.

He's looking for bigger and better things in 2023, saying after the final practice of minicamp his goal was to reach 2,000 receiving yards.

The weekend incident, though, brought back earlier off-the-field incidents that threatened to derail his career — he was dismissed from Oklahoma State after being charged with domestic abuse (he later pleaded guilty) and was investigated in 2019 for alleged battery, though the case was dropped after medical reports indicated his 3-year-old son's arm was broken bracing for a fall. The NFL investigated Hill but ultimately did not suspend him after concluding he had not violated the league's code of conduct policy.

After the trade with the Chiefs, Dolphins GM Chris Grier was asked about the kind of background work that was done regarding Hill.

“Going forward, we feel good about it," Grier said. "We talked to a number of people that have been around Tyreek, especially in Kansas City the last few years. For us, we’re comfortable moving forward and the expectation, like him, will be for every player on the roster — it’s to be a good teammate and a good citizen in South Florida.”



Hill has been doing football camps on a regular basis this season, and he's got one in Broward County scheduled for late this week.