Latest Reports on Dolphins 2024 Schedule
The NFL regular season schedule won't be officially announced until Wednesday night, but the "leaks" keep coming and a few have involved the Miami Dolphins.
And in addition to those "leaks," we can add a few more games based on our sources.
The one game that stands out: a Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The teams last met in 2022 and that game at Hard Rock Stadium was played on Christmas Day — Green Bay left Miami with a 26-20 victory.
It certainly wouldn't be the first time the Dolphins have played on Thanksgiving, though they've never done it at night.
The Dolphins faced the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 1973, 1993, 1999, 2003 and 2011; the Detroit Lions in 2006; and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977.
And based on the schedule leaks and sources, the Dolphins should be looking at five prime-time games: a Week 4 Monday night rematch against the Tennessee Titans; a Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at SoFi Stadium; and a Week 17 Sunday night game at the Cleveland Browns.
This would mark the second Sunday night game in that place for the Dolphins, though the 2022 matchup was against the L.A. Chargers.
The one game that's officially been announced is the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, which will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
According to NFL Schedule Update, the other two Thanksgiving Day game will be Chicago at Detroit at 12:30 p.m. ET and the New York Giants at Dallas at 4:15 p.m. ET.
THE UPDATED DOLPHINS SCHEDULE (per reports and sources)
-- Week 1, home against the Jacksonville Jaguars
-- Week 2, home vs. the Buffalo Bills (Thursday night)
-- Week 3, at Seattle Seahawks
-- Week 4, home vs. Tennessee Titans (Monday night)
-- Week 6, Bye
-- Week 7, at Indianapolis Colts
-- Week 9, at Buffalo Bills
-- Week 10, at Los Angeles Rams (Monday night)
-- Week 13, at Green Bay Packers (Thursday night)
-- Week 14, at New York Jets
-- Week 15, at Houston Texans
-- Week 16, home vs. San Francisco 49ers
-- Week 17, at Cleveland Browns (Sunday night)
-- Week 18 (season finale), at New York Jets
THE DOLPHINS' 2024 OPPONENTS
Home
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Away
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks