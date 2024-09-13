All Dolphins

Major Concern As Tua Leaves Game with Concussion

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured at the end of a scramble in the third quarter.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' nightmare scenario materialized in their Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent head injury when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin hit him at the end of a fourth-down scramble for a first down.

Hamlin hit Tagovailoa with a shoulder to the helmet as the quarterback fell forward on a fourth-and-4 play from the Buffalo 13-yard line with Miami trailing 31-10.

Tagovailoa had made it a point over the past two seasons to slide and avoid initiating contact with defenders, but he deviated from that on that play.

Tagovailoa stayed on the ground after the play, with his offensive teammates on one knee as they watched the scene.

After a few minutes, Tagovailoa could walk off the field under his own power but headed straight to the locker room. Not much later, he was ruled out with a concussion.

TUA'S SCARY HISTORY

Concussions, of course, were a major issue with Tagovailoa during the 2022 season when he was officially diagnosed with a concussion twice, including the scary incident in another Thursday night game, that one against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Because of those concussions, Tua missed the final two games of the 2022 regular season and the playoff game at Buffalo, and the possibility of his retirement came up the following offseason.

Tagovailoa avoided concussions or other injuries last season, and he parlayed his full 17-game season into the first Pro Bowl season of his NFL career.

The Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback this summer when they signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million in new money.

The Dolphins have a mini-bye this weekend before they return to action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 22nd. Tua's status will undoubtedly become a massive story over the next ten days.

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News